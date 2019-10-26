From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

We’ll definitely delve into the District 3 playoff brackets, once those are finalized and released. So stay tuned for that. For now, here are three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 10 regular-season finales:

1. Not one but two L-L League running backs had 5-TD nights on Friday: Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz and Warwick’s Colton Miller both had five TD bolts for their respective squads — in victories; the Falcons topped Garden Spot 42-14 in the crossover game, and the Warriors beat Penn Manor 52-29 in a Section 1 tilt. Cruz’s TD rumbles covered 21,12, 8, 6 and 6 yards, respectively, while Miller’s TD scampers were from 1, 7, 2, 4 and 2 yards out. Cruz (a 1,000-yard back) and Miller (who is closing in fast on a 1,000-yard season; he should get it next week in the Warriors' D3-5A opener) are the only two L-L League backs to rush for five touchdowns in a game this season — and they did it on the same night, to close out their regular-season rides.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Looks like Manheim Central is enjoying its “jumbo” package: Two-way interior lineman brute Troy Kolk plowed his way in for a 1-yard TD plunge in the Barons’ 49-20 win over Solanco. That’s back-to-back weeks that Kolk has scored a TD in a goal-line situation. His TD against the Golden Mules helped Central clinch the Section 2 title outright, as the Barons sewed up their fifth section title in a row and 24th straight section victory dating back to 2016. … Manheim Township (Section 1) and Lancaster Catholic (Section 3) also sewed up outright section championships with Week 10 wins; Township went 10-0 for its first undefeated regular season since an 11-0 mark back in 1977.

BONUS NUGGET: Speaking of the Barons ... Central WR Colby Wagner continued his torrid season with nine catches for 244 yards in the Barons' win over Solanco. That gives him 64 grabs for 1,285 yards through 10 weeks, and that's a new single-season program mark for receiving yardage. Wagner snapped the previous mark of 1,282 yards, held by former Penn State WR Graham Zug. That's some pretty good company for Wagner; Zug was an all-state pick during his days with the Barons.

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

3. Two L-L League players scored offensive and defensive touchdowns in the same game on Friday: Cocalico’s Noah Palm had four QB TD keepers, plus a 73-yard pick-6 interception from his safety spot in a win over Lampeter-Strasburg, and Warwick’s Caleb Schmitz had a pair of TD grabs, and he also had a pick-6 from his safety spot, covering 37 yards in a win against Penn Manor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MORE BONUS NUGGETS: Nice to see McCaskey put up some crooked numbers in its finale. Yes, the Red Tornado fell at Wilson by a 49-26 count. But the 26 points were the most McCaskey scored in a game this season, and the Tornado tacked on a defensive score when Yamiere Nixon went 36 yards for a TD on a fumble recovery. McCaskey hits the offseason riding a 17-game losing streak. But the Tornado can definitely take some positives from its trip to West Lawn. … Pequea Valley avoided a fourth shutout loss in a row, getting a 10-yard TD run from Tony Lazar in a 52-7 setback vs. Lancaster Catholic. The Braves saw their losing skid hit 20 in a row, but they were able to pick up their first points since back in Week 6 vs. Northern Lebanon. So that’s some positive vibes moving forward for PV. … The aforementioned Palm is up to 103 career touchdowns accounted for after his 5-TD effort in Cocalico’s victory against Lampeter-Strasburg. Palm had four TD runs and that pick-6 vs. the Pioneers. The New Hampshire recruit now has 72 TD runs, 27 TD passes and four defensive scores in his prep career. … Two more 2-point conversion plays for Lebanon on Friday vs. Annville-Cleona, giving the Cedars 18 2-point plays this season. … A-C’s Mac Plummer connected for his eighth field goal this season, and it was a clutch one: Plummer’s boot with time dwindling down in the fourth quarter gave the Dutchmen a riveting 31-30 victory over Lebanon. Only Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright (9) has more field goals in the league this season.

Plenty more Week 10 notes coming soon, including the Helmet Sticker winners on Sunday and all the stat leaders and top individual performances — plus plenty of notables setting you up for the first round of the District 3 playoffs. Stay tuned.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage