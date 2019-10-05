From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 7 games:

1. Kudos to Elco. The Raiders tossed a gigantic monkey wrench into the Section 3 proceedings on Friday, compliments of a 31-20 victory over Donegal. The loss knocked the Indians out of solo possession of first place in the section chase. And when Lancaster Catholic topped Octorara and Lebanon took care of Northern Lebanon, the Section 3 standings got a major facelift. With three games to go, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon are all 5-1 and share the lead. The Cedars beat the Crusaders and fell to the Indians. Donegal is at Lancaster Catholic in Week 9. Craziness. Meanwhile, Elco won its fourth game in a row, refusing to stay down on the mat after a 0-3 start. Friday, the Raiders’ hard work turned into their signature win so far this season, as they continue their playoff push.

BONUS NUGGET: Wilson topped Hempfield 42-7 on Friday, giving Bulldogs' coach Doug Dahms 151 career victories. That's now tied for first in program history with John Gurski. Dahms will go for 152, and the No. 1 spot to his own, next Friday when Wilson welcomes Warwick for a Section 1 showdown.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Cocalico and Conestoga Valley gave the fans their money’s worth on Friday: Eagles 54, Buckskins 41 in Denver, in a game that didn’t end until past 10 p.m. Cocalico (741 yards) and CV (553 yards) combined for 1,294 yards, 95 points and 51 first downs. Three Eagles’ backs rushed for more than 180 yards. We had an inkling that this game could get funky. Didn’t see that many crooked numbers coming, but wow.

3. For the second time this season, Solanco’s Mason St. Clair took a kickoff return to the house for a TD. In the Golden Mules’ 40-13 crossover triumph at McCaskey, St. Clair popped a kick return 98 yards for a score. St. Clair, Wilson’s Mason Lenart and Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm all have two kickoff returns for touchdowns this season. Zahm, in fact, did it in the same game, two weeks ago vs. Manheim Central. Lenart did it in back-to-back weeks, against Spring-Ford and Manheim Central.

FYI: 10-1 with the picks on Friday night. Now 83-20 overall.

FYI: Friendly reminder that the Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona Section 3 tilt was shifted to Monday.

