From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 4 games:

1. There are seven undefeated L-L League teams through the season’s first four weeks, and everyone in that group earned a lopsided win on Friday. Here’s the list: Cedar Crest (4-0) jumped out to a 49-0 lead, and Chris Danz had four TD tosses in the Falcons’ 49-20 triumph over McCaskey; Manheim Township (4-0) scored early and often, and was razor-sharp defensively yet again in a 65-7 romp over Penn Manor; Warwick (4-0) got four more TD passes from red-hot QB Joey McCracken — three to Conor Adams — as the Warriors sailed past Hempfield 55-7; Wilson (4-0) was dynamite in all three phases, getting another kickoff return TD from Mason Lenart in a 49-14 victory over Manheim Central in the crossover game; Cocalico (4-0) kept on keeping on, as QB Noah Palm joined the 3,000-yard rushing club in a 49-12 dub over Elizabethtown; Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0) continued its torrid offensive start with seven more touchdowns in a 49-14 Lampeter Bowl win over Conestoga Valley; and Lancaster Catholic (4-0) trailed 14-7, but got a fumble recovery for a TD (Andrew Nicklaus), returned a pair of interceptions for scores (Henry Gartley and Devin Atkinson), Daniel Mueller boomed a 32-yard field goal, and the Crusaders piled up 411 yards in a 43-14 W over Ephrata. Whew. It was a wild, wild Week 4 night around the L-L League.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Manheim Central is now on its first 2-game losing streak since Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2014, when the Barons dropped consecutive Section 2 games vs. Cocalico and Garden Spot. Central will look to snap that skid next Friday in the Barons’ Section 2 opener at E-town. After that, Central gets a pair of undefeated outfits: Cocalico and L-S. This Section 2 race is going to be mega interesting.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Here’s something you don’t see every day: Last Friday, in Week 3 games, Wilson’s Mason Lenart (95 yards vs. Spring-Ford) and Cocalico’s Steven Flinton (76 yards vs. Governor Mifflin) returned kickoffs for touchdowns. Last night, in Week 4 games, just seven days later, Lenart (90 yards vs. Manheim Central) and Flinton (96 yards vs. E-town) both did it again, returning kickoffs for scores, helping their teams win again.

Bonus nuggets: Columbia QB Matt McCleary had three 2-point conversion passes on Friday in the Crimson Tide’s 43-6 win over Pequea. He hit Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Ryan Redding and Terrance Elliott with 2-point flips. … Manheim Township’s Isaiah Jones also popped a kickoff return for a TD on Friday, taking Penn Manor’s opening kick back 85 yards for a score to open the game. … Solanco had three backs rush for 100 or more yards in the Mules’ 42-0 triumph over Garden Spot: L-L League rushing leader Nick Yannutz (215 yards), Rashawn Carter (102 yards) and Ronnie Fulton (120 yards) all hit triple digits vs. the Spartans.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage