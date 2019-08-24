Conestoga Valley vs Penn Manor-LL Football
Penn Manor quarterback Luke Braas (3) throws a pass against Conestoga Valley during first half action of the opening night of high school football at Conestoga Valley High School Friday August 23, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Three takeaways from Friday’s season-openers:

1. Tip of the cap to Annville-Cleona kicker Mac Plummer, who booted a — get this — 51-yard field goal in the Little Dutchmen’s 48-16 setback at Milton Hershey. Yep, 51. Not quite sure where to start trying to track down the longest made field-goal in L-L League history. But if Plummer’s make isn’t the longest, it’s definitely right up there. I don't remember many 50-plus makes over the years. I’ll see what I can dig up. But wow, what a moment for Plummer on Opening Night.

2. Two trophy games on Friday, and those trophies are staying put. Cedar Crest KO’d Lebanon 28-6 to claim the Cedar Bowl for the eighth year in a row, as the Falcons improved to 32-15-2 all-time against the Cedars. And the George Male Trophy will remain in Lititz for the 14th year in a row, after Warwick erased Ephrata 61-0 in the 90th meeting between the Warriors and Mountaineers. Warwick is now 46-38-6 all-time against Ephrata.

3. Two just-what-the-doctor-ordered wins on Friday, as Penn Manor and Columbia earned clutch victories. First up, the Comets, who forced three fumbles and held off host Conestoga Valley 19-13. Sturdy QB Luke Braas fired a pair of TD passes for Penn Manor, which went 1-9 last year. Next, Columbia, which withstood Eastern York for a 35-28 road win in the River Rivalry showdown. Gunslinger QB Matt McCleary had three TD tosses for Columbia, which went 3-7 last fall and missed the D3-2A playoffs by one win. That’s one win already right out of the chute for the Tide this season.

Plenty more Week 1 thoughts and recaps coming over the weekend, including the stat leaders and Helmet Sticker winners. Stay tuned.

