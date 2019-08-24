From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three takeaways from Friday’s season-openers:

1. Tip of the cap to Annville-Cleona kicker Mac Plummer, who booted a — get this — 51-yard field goal in the Little Dutchmen’s 48-16 setback at Milton Hershey. Yep, 51. Not quite sure where to start trying to track down the longest made field-goal in L-L League history. But if Plummer’s make isn’t the longest, it’s definitely right up there. I don't remember many 50-plus makes over the years. I’ll see what I can dig up. But wow, what a moment for Plummer on Opening Night.

2. Two trophy games on Friday, and those trophies are staying put. Cedar Crest KO’d Lebanon 28-6 to claim the Cedar Bowl for the eighth year in a row, as the Falcons improved to 32-15-2 all-time against the Cedars. And the George Male Trophy will remain in Lititz for the 14th year in a row, after Warwick erased Ephrata 61-0 in the 90th meeting between the Warriors and Mountaineers. Warwick is now 46-38-6 all-time against Ephrata.

3. Two just-what-the-doctor-ordered wins on Friday, as Penn Manor and Columbia earned clutch victories. First up, the Comets, who forced three fumbles and held off host Conestoga Valley 19-13. Sturdy QB Luke Braas fired a pair of TD passes for Penn Manor, which went 1-9 last year. Next, Columbia, which withstood Eastern York for a 35-28 road win in the River Rivalry showdown. Gunslinger QB Matt McCleary had three TD tosses for Columbia, which went 3-7 last fall and missed the D3-2A playoffs by one win. That’s one win already right out of the chute for the Tide this season.

Plenty more Week 1 thoughts and recaps coming over the weekend, including the stat leaders and Helmet Sticker winners. Stay tuned.

