Three quick takeaways from Friday’s playoff games:

1. WIN AND ADVANCE: And then there were eight; that’s how many L-L League football teams advanced in their respective District 3 brackets: Wilson (41-13 over Chambersburg, after the Bulldogs fell behind 13-zip) and Manheim Township (which rallied valiantly from two scores down in the fourth quarter to escape Cumberland Valley 32-26) in 6A; Cocalico (which had a first-round bye), Manheim Central (which axed Waynesboro 48-0) and Warwick (which zoomed past Mechanicsburg 34-6) in 5A; Lampeter-Strasburg (which topped L-L League neighbor Elco 34-7) in 4A; and Lancaster Catholic (which got some payback with a 30-7 triumph over Bermudian Springs) and Annville-Cleona (which KO’d Littlestown 39-12 for the Little Dutchmen's first postseason victory in program history) in 3A. Cedar Crest (36-6 vs. Central Dauphin), in 6A, and Solanco (42-35 in an absolute heart-breaker vs. undefeated Shippensburg), in 5A, were knocked out on Friday, while Lebanon beat Reading 36-14 in the Eastern Football Conference one-and-done playoff game. Here’s where everyone is slated to play next week:

* Wilson will host the winner of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. Central York game, Friday at 7 p.m. Harrisburg knocked out Wilson in last year’s 6A semifinals.

* Central Dauphin at Manheim Township, Friday at 7 p.m. That’s a rematch from Week 3, when the Blue Streaks edged the Rams 10-7. Also, CD KO’d MT in the 6A semifinals last year.

* Warwick at Manheim Central, Friday at 7 p.m. That’s a rematch from Week 3, when the Warriors picked off the Barons 37-7, so go ahead and get the pregame hype started for this one awhile.

* Governor Mifflin at Cocalico, Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles beat the Mustangs 26-14 back in Week 3, so this one is also a rematch.

* Lancaster Catholic at Middletown, Friday at 7 p.m. The Blue Raiders are the defending champs in the D3-3A bracket.

* Annville-Cleona at Wyomissing on Saturday at 1 p.m. Wyo is No. 1 in the state in 3A.

2. Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon did not join the magical 8,000-yard passing club in the Barons’ 48-0 romp over Waynesboro. But he certainly edged closer. Simon had 220 yards — and he accounted for five touchdowns — for Central, raising his career total to 7,864 air yards. That leaves Simon just 136 yards shy of 8,000; he’s angling to become just the third passer in L-L League history with 8K up top. Lancaster Catholic grad Kyle Smith (8,545) and L-S grad Bear Shank (8,013) are 1-2 in league lore. Simon needs 150 yards to leapfrog Shank into the No. 2 spot in L-L League history on Friday, when the Barons welcome Warwick. … FYI: In Waynesboro’s last three D3 appearances, the Indians’ have suffered setbacks against Manheim Central (55-0 in 2017), Solanco (49-0 in 2018), and then Friday against vs. the Barons (48-0). That’s an aggregate 152-0 in those 12 quarters against a pair of L-L League Section 2 squads.

3. Three Lebanon notables: First and foremost, the Cedars dropped Reading 36-14 in the Eastern Football Conference 6A playoff game, giving Lebanon its first postseason victory in program history. The Cedars were 0-2 in two previous District 3 playoff games. Second, junior WR Alex Rufe had six catches for 122 yards vs. the Red Knights, giving him 74 catches (most in the L-L League) for 1,095 yards this season. Finally, junior QB Isaiah Rodriguez passed for 202 yards vs. Reading, giving him 2,155 passing yards this season, and 4,152 air yards in his career. … More milestones: Manheim Township senior QB Harrison Kirk threw for 285 yards in the Blue Streaks’ gutsy come-from-behind win over Cumberland Valley. Kirk is now up to 2,234 passing yards this season for Township, which improved to 11-0. … Warwick RB Colton Miller bolted for 157 yards and three scores in the Warriors’ 34-6 dub over Mechanicsburg. Miller is up to 1,091 rushing yards and 27 TD romps this season for Warwick, which picked up its second D3 victory in program history, and won its ninth game for the second year in a row.

