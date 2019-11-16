From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s District 3 semifinal games:

1. We’re running out of superlatives for Cocalico senior QB-DB Noah Palm, who continues to dig deep and find ways to help the Eagles win football games. Like Friday night, when he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns — including the go-ahead 63-yard jaunt on fourth down and the game hanging in the balance — threw a TD pass to Ronald Zahm, and picked off a pass from his safety spot to cement Cocalico’s 21-13 D3-5A semifinal-round win over Warwick. It was the latest in another line of unreal performances by Palm, the University of New Hampshire recruit. It looks like he also joined an elite L-L League club on Friday: Cocalico’s statistics aren’t official just yet, but I had Palm for 84 passing yards vs. the Warriors, which would give him 1,001 passing yards this season. Tack on his 150-yard rushing night vs. Warwick, and Palm added to his 1,186 ground yards coming in, which would put him in the rare 1,000-pass/1,000-rush club. We’ll wait for Cocalico’s official stat sheet over the weekend to put a stamp on it. More importantly, the Eagles are shuffling off to the D3-5A finale for the second year in a row, where Cedar Cliff will be waiting next Friday. Cocalico will be angling for its third overall title — the Eagles have a pair of D3-2A championship gold trophies in the case — and to avenge last year’s setback vs. rival Manheim Central. Said Palm after the game: “This is a big accomplishment for the team. We all worked so hard to get back here, and now it’s happening.”

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. When we were over at Lampeter-Strasburg last week, chatting with Pioneers’ vet skipper John Manion about Friday’s matchup against Bishop McDevitt, one of the very first words out of his mouth about his squad was resiliency, and how much he’s admired how his team has hung in there this fall, despite a spat of injuries and a grueling schedule. They did it again against the Crusaders: L-S 30, McDevitt 27 in a wildly entertaining D3-4A semifinal in Harrisburg. How’s this for resiliency: L-S looked up at a 20-0 deficit at halftime, and we can probably count on one hand how many teams have come back against the Crusaders from a 20-0 hole in a D3 playoff game. L-S responded with a power-packed 23-point third-quarter to take the lead, tacked on a fourth-quarter TD for good measure, and stunned McD, the 14-time D3 champ. The win snapped a 4-game losing streak against the Crusaders in playoff action for L-S, which willed itself into next Friday’s title game at Berks Catholic, which is no stranger to a D3 playoff bracket. If you had the No. 8 seed (L-S) and the No. 3 seed (Berks Catholic) still standing in your D3-4A bracket pool, take a bow.

3. Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich on looking up at a 13-0 second-quarter deficit against Warwick — “Warwick did a great job defensively in the first half. They were all over us and they were really confusing us. But I don’t think anyone on our sideline panicked.” Marshall Patterson’s fumble recovery set up Palm’s TD sneak with four seconds left in the half to make it 13-7, and in the second half, Palm hit Zahm for a 21-yard TD pass, and Palm’s 63-yard keeper TD gave Cocalico the lead for good. Later, Palm had a pick and a key pass breakup, and Trey Griffin added a late sack to stall Warwick’s last-gasp drive.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

BONUS NUGGET: There was plenty going on down on the field in Denver after Cocalico's victory over Warwick, including a really nice moment when both teams got together and huddled up for a postgame prayer at midfield. We've seen a lot of that kind of camaraderie between L-L League programs this season, and that's always nice to see. There was no bad blood at all; many Warwick players were overheard wishing Cocalico's players good luck in the district championship game, and Palm and Warwick QB Joey McCracken — who had a dynamic season for the Warriors — shared a moment and shook hands. Later, when Palm was chatting with some press members, Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon happened upon the scene and congratulated Palm, with a heartfelt handshake and hug. Remember, those guys were our LNP preseason preview tab cover-boys back in August, and they more than lived up to that hype this season. Simon will continue his career at Rutgers; Palm will steer the Eagles into next week's D3-5A title matchup vs. Cedar Cliff.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage