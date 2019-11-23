From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s District 3 championship games:

1. Cocalico senior Brock Gingrich after the Eagles won D3-5A gold with a convincing 45-7 win over Cedar Cliff — “We only have eight seniors, and we all knew that this was going to be our last game in Eagle Stadium. We were going to leave it the right way.”

They did. Convincingly. Cocalico held Cedar Cliff to 42 rushing yards and 134 yards in all, and never let the Colts up for air after building a commanding 21-0 first-quarter cushion. It was a dominating performance for Cocalico. And a tip of the cap to Eagles’ skipper Dave Gingrich, who called a timeout early in the fourth quarter, and had his first-team offensive unit exit the field, hand-in-hand, arms raised, together as a unit one last time in front of the home crowd. It was a really nice moment. And this: Kudos to Cocalico school officials, who wheeled around several buses, plus some fire trucks and other emergency vehicles to escort the Eagles around town after the game. You could see the flashing lights and hear the sirens wailing for miles. It was quite the scene.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Lampeter-Strasburg, fresh off a riveting 35-21 win over Berks Catholic in the D3-4A finale, will take on WPIAL champ Thomas Jefferson — a 28-13 winner over Erie Cathedral Prep on Friday — in a 4A state semifinal game next weekend at a site and time to be announced. This will be L-S’s second state-playoff game; the Pioneers fell to Garnet Valley 27-20 in a PIAA-3A semifinal-round clash back in 2007, after L-S beat Gettysburg for D3 gold. TJ went on to beat GV 28-3 in the state championship game. TJ won the next year, too, topping Archbishop Wood 34-7 for PIAA-3A gold in 2008.

FYI: L-S is just the second team in District 3 history to win a championship as the No. 8 seed. The other? Red Land, in 3A, back in 2006.

3. Cocalico, after waxing Cedar Cliff 45-7 for the D3-5A banner, will take on District 1 winner Cheltenham — which outlasted Academy Park 43-42 on Friday — in a 5A state semifinal game next weekend at a site and time to be announced. This will be Cocalico’s second state-playoff game; the Eagles fell to coal-region kingpin Mount Carmel 35-14 in a Class 2A state semifinal in 1994, after the Eagles beat Juniata in the D3 finale. Mount Carmel went on to beat Forest Hills 20-14 in OT for state 2A gold in 1994.

So … the last time Cocalico and L-S went to the state playoffs, the teams they lost to in the semifinals went on to win state titles the next week. Interesting.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

BONUS NUGGETS: Cocalico kicker Alex Mellinger didn’t attempt a single field goal through the Eagles’ first 12 games this season. Friday night, in the D3-5A championship game vs. Cedar Cliff, he trotted out and drilled a 31-yarder in his first attempt this season. Boom. His make gave Cocalico a commanding 24-0 first-half lead. … Cocalico’s Noah Palm had three TD runs vs. Cedar Cliff, giving him 113 total touchdowns accounted for in his Eagles’ career. That includes four defensive touchdowns, and the five scores he accounted for back in August when Cocalico beat Cedar Cliff in their Week 2 nonleague meeting. The Eagles swept the season series on Friday, winning their first D3 title since 1994 in the process. … Several players from that 1994 squad were in attendance in Denver on Friday, including one former Cocalico student-athlete who took a flight all the way from Seattle to cheer on his alma mater.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage