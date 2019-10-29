From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Told you before that it’s tough to track the tackle leaders because not everyone posts to MaxPreps or sends in their defensive leaders every week. But from what I can gather, it looks like Annville-Cleona LB Dan Tobias led the league with 117 tackles during the regular season. He tacked on five stops for losses with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for good measure, as the Little Dutchmen now prep for Friday’s D3-3A home date vs. Littlestown. Back in August, we were wondering who was going to step in and step up at LB to replace A-C hit-machine Gavin Stout, who had 400-plus tackles in his prep career for the Dutchmen. The answer is Tobias. He’s been terrific defensively for A-C.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Manheim Central is set to embark on another District 3 playoff journey — the Barons’ 32nd such trip. Let that sink in. They haven’t skipped a beat since Mike Williams retired following the 2014 season: Under fifth-year coach Dave Hahn, Central is 10-2 in D3 playoff games — including six victories in a row — and the Barons have been to three straight championship games, falling to Harrisburg in 2016 before claiming the last two 5A crowns, in 2017 over Governor Mifflin and last year against rival Cocalico. With the No. 4 seed this year, the Barons find themselves in a very interesting bracket: With first-round wins by both teams, Central (which will host Waynesboro) would get Warwick (which will host Mechanicsburg) in the quarters. And again, with quarterfinal-round wins, Central (or Warwick) could potentially get No. 1 seed Cocalico in the semifinals. The Barons and the Eagles have collided the last three years in a row in the D3 playoffs, including last year’s finale. Cocalico, Central and Warwick are all expecting to do major damage in this bracket. Stay tuned.

3. Lebanon, back in the postseason — and fresh off its first winning season — since 2013, will host Reading in the Eastern Football Conference 5A/6A division playoff game on Friday at 7 p.m. This will be the Cedars’ third postseason game. In two previous D3 appearances, Lebanon went 0-2, falling to league foe Garden Spot 46-34 in a D3-3A first-round game in 2008, and the Cedars fell to Dallastown 37-20 in a D3-4A first-rounder back in 2013. Reading, under second-year skipper Andre Doyle, is back in the postseason for the first time since a D3 trip in 2014. The Red Knights have made three D3 appearances with a 1-3 record; Reading beat McCaskey 21-14 in a 4A semifinal clash in 2003, before falling to Cumberland Valley a week later in the title game. The Knights fell to Central Dauphin 42-18 in a 4A first-round matchup in their last trip, in 2014. So both of these teams will experience a playoff game for the first time in multiple years. Friendly reminder: The EFC playoffs are just one game; there are no brackets. Win or lose, this will be the last game this season for Reading and for coach Gerry Yonchiuk and his Lebanon squad.

