Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from Week 2 of L-L League football …

RUSHING

Nick Yannutz, Solanco — 21 carries, 208 yards, 3 TD vs. Kennard-Dale

Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township — 12 carries, 194 yards, 2 TD vs. Dallastown

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 17 carries, 190 yards, 3 TD vs. Cedar Cliff

Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest — 27 carries, 159 yards, 4 TD vs. Hershey

Alex Knapp, L-S — 8 carries, 133 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

Trevor Porche, A-C — 26 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD vs. Octorara

Joe Fox, Donegal — 19 carries, 118 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 3 carries, 110 yards, 2 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 18 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Grady Unger, Solanco — 12 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD vs. Kennard-Dale

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 26 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Bryan McKim, L-S — 14 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD vs. Penn Manor

Luke Miller, Hempfield — 11 carries, 97 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Central

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 8 carries, 95 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 27 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD vs. Lebanon

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 7 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Junior Bours, A-C — 11 carries, 82 yards, 2 TD vs. Octorara

Taylor Gehman, Cedar Crest — 6 carries, 81 yards, 0 TD vs. Hershey

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 18 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD vs. Hempfield

Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon — 6 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD vs. Ephrata

Bradley Stoltzfus, CV — 13 carries, 73 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon — 15 carries, 69 yards vs. Elco

Colton Miller, Warwick — 8 carries, 66 yards, 3 TD vs. Garden Spot

Booper Johnson, CV — 13 carries, 65 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 6 carries, 64 yards, 0 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD vs. Columbia

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 8 carries, 63 yards, 0 TD vs. Warwick

Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 7 carries, 62 yards, 2 TD vs. Columbia

Caden Keefer, Ephrata — 10 carries, 61 yards, 0 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Bryce Casey, Manheim Township — 5 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD vs. Dallastown

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 10 carries, 50 yards, 2 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

PASSING

Patrick Gilhool, E-town — 12-of-22 for 307 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT vs. Dover

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 13-of-15 for 286 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Garden Spot

Bradley Stoltzfus, CV — 22-of-31 for 221 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. New Oxford

Matt McCleary, Columbia — 19-of-41 for 211 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Lancaster Catholic

Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon — 14-of-19 for 190 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Ephrata

Caden Keefer, Ephrata — 13-of-18 for 168 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT vs. Northern Lebanon

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 11-of-25 for 164 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT vs. Warwick

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 11-of-16 for 159 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Hershey

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 15-of-31 for 143 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Elco

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 10-of-24 for 139 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Hempfield

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 5-of-12 for 132 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT vs. Governor Mifflin

Trent Weaver, Donegal — 7-of-9 for 127 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Pequea Valley

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 11-of-23 for 118 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT vs. L-S

RECEPTIONS

Ryan Redding, Columbia — 9 catches for 100 yards, 0 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Ethan Good, Garden Spot — 7 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Eddie Hernandez, CV — 6 catches for 32 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

Jake Shoemaker, Donegal — 6 catches for 117 yards, 4 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Derek Ulishney, CV — 6 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon — 5 catches for 70 yards, 2 TD vs. Elco

Zach Fisher, CV — 5 catches for 91 yards, 2 TD vs. New Oxford

Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD vs. Ephrata

Cole Miller, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD vs. Hershey

Cole Rice, E-town — 5 catches for 224 yards, 3 TD vs. Dover

Chris Rios, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 103 yards, 1 TD vs. Hershey

Brock Belmont, E-town — 4 catches for 39 yards, 1 TD vs. Dover

Justin Gerhart, Warwick — 4 catches for 110 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot

Kyle Murr, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD vs. L-S

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 4 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 4 catches for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 4 catches for 24 yards, 0 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD vs. Hempfield

