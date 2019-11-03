Here are the top Lancaster-Lebanon League rushers, passers and receivers from the first weekend of playoff action:

RUSHING

Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona — 27 carries, 200 yards, 1 TD vs. Littlestown

Colton Miller, Warwick — 24 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD vs. Mechanicsburg

Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic — 14 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD vs. Bermudian Springs

Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries, 140 yards, 1 TD vs. Elco

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 13 carries, 137 yards, 1 TD vs. Chambersburg

Gavin Sullivan, Lancaster Catholic — 18 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD vs. Bermudian Springs

Nick Yannutz, Solanco — 29 carries, 132 yards, 0 TD vs. Shippensburg

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 11 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD vs. Waynesboro

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 17 carries, 113 yards, 2 TD vs. Chambersburg

Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 13 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD vs. Bermudian Springs

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD vs. Elco

Grady Unger, Solanco — 20 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD vs. Shippensburg

David Hnasko, Warwick — 6 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD vs. Mechanicsburg

Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township — 18 carries, 72 yards, 2 TD vs. Cumberland Valley

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 7 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD vs. Chambersburg

Evan Heilman, Annville-Cleona — 2 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD vs. Littlestown

Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest — 19 carries, 67 yards, 0 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 20 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Luke Williams, Elco — 13 carries, 57 yards, 0 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Owen Fikkert, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries, 56 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon — 16 carries, 54 yards, 0 TD vs. Reading

Gavin Lenart, Wilson — 2 carries, 50 yards, 0 TD vs. Chambersburg

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSING

Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township — 15-of-27 for 285 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT vs. Cumberland Valley

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 12-of-22 for 220 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT vs. Waynesboro

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 14-of-32 for 202 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Reading

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 13-of-21 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Mechanicsburg

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 14-of-27 for 146 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT vs. Central Dauphin

Grady Unger, Solanco — 3-of-6 for 115 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Shippensburg

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 9-of-12 for 101 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Chambersburg

RECEPTIONS

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 catches for 122 yards, 2 TD vs. Reading

Lawson Seyfert, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 66 yards, 1 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Ben Wagner, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 101 yards, 2 TD vs. Waynesboro

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 5 catches for 63 yards, 1 TD vs. Mechanicsburg

Nate Carpenter, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD vs. Cumberland Valley

Jose Moreno, Lebanon — 4 catches for 57 yards, 2 TD vs. Reading

Dalton Reinhart, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 41 yards, 0 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 76 yards, 1 TD vs. Waynesboro

Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 79 yards, 0 TD vs. Cumberland Valley

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD vs. Cumberland Valley

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 3 catches for 29 yards, 1 TD vs. Chambersburg

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 3 catches for 24 yards, 0 TD vs. Bermudian Springs

Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 77 yards, 1 TD vs. Cumberland Valley

