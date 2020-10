Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 4 games ...

NOTE: This will be updated after Annville-Cleona’s nonleague game vs. James Buchanan on Monday.

RUSHING

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 35 carries for 279 yards, 3 TD vs. Octorara

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 21 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 25 carries for 149 yards, 3 TD vs. Manheim Central

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 16 carries for 119 yards, 2 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco — 9 carries for 103 yards, 2 TD vs. Manheim Central

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 13 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Justin Elliott, Columbia — 16 carries for 92 yards, 0 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Gavin Lenart, Wilson — 7 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD vs. McCaskey

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 4 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 17 carries for 88 yards, 2 TD vs. Donegal

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 10 carries for 87 yards, 0 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 16 carries for 86 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 7 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD vs. McCaskey

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 18 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD vs. Lebanon

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 14 carries for 79 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Colton Miller, Warwick — 14 carries for 77 yards, 2 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 19 carries for 74 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Central

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 24 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD vs. Lebanon

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 11 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 4 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 11 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

Christian Royer, Warwick — 7 carries for 52 yards, 2 TD vs. Elizabethtown

PASSING

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 25 of 42 for 278 yards, 0 TD, 5 INT vs. Hempfield

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 8 of 25 for 246 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Garden Spot

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 14 of 23 for 226 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Elizabethtown

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 14 of 23 for 220 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Manheim Township

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 17 of 28 for 209 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Solanco

Robert Footman, Columbia — 12 of 18 for 201 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Northern Lebanon

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 9 of 17 for 190 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT vs. Elco

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 14 of 30 for 152 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Lebanon

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 10 of 21 for 133 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT vs. Ephrata

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 5 of 8 for 110 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Lancaster Catholic

RECEPTIONS

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 10 catches for 86 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest — 7 catches for 65 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 92 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD vs. Solanco

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 152 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Township

Taj London, Ephrata — 5 catches for 110 yards, 2 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 5 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 5 catches for 232 yards, 4 TD vs. Garden Spot

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 17 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Quay Hanna, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Township

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 23 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Township

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 29 yards, 1 TD vs. Lebanon

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD vs. Lebanon

Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 17 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Landon McGallicher, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 53 yards, 1 TD vs. Solanco

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 4 catches for 89 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 4 catches for 61 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

