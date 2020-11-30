As L-L League girls basketball teams return to the court and prep for the 2020-21 season, here’s a look at the top scorers and 3-point snipers due back this winter.

There are a dozen double-digit scorers and 22 sharpshooters who made a dozen or more treys last season who are slated to return to their respective teams this season.

Here are those lists, plus some notables …

SCORING

Mariah Wilson, senior, Lancaster Mennonite - 26.0 points per game

Giahny Correa, senior, Lebanon - 17.1

Maddie Knier, sophomore, Manheim Central - 16.8

Amanda Smith, senior, Elco - 14.2

Lauren Pyle, senior, Warwick - 14.0

Emma Drouillard, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg - 13.9

Reese Glover, senior, Cedar Crest - 13.4

Morgan Miller, junior, Penn Manor - 12.2

Hannah Custer, senior, Cocalico - 11.9

Jasmine Griffin, sophomore, Ephrata - 11.8

Kailey Eckhart, junior, Elco - 11.3

MacKenzie Burke, junior, Columbia - 10.9

* Wilson paced the L-L League in scoring last season, and the Towson University commit opens her senior year as the only current 1,000-point scorer in the league; she’s at 1,358 career points … Correa is at 853 career points, and Pyle and Smith are at 639 points apiece heading into 20-21, which will be a truncated season because of coronavirus precautions. ... Custer has committed to play lacrosse at the University of Richmond.

3-POINTERS

Lauren Pyle, senior, Warwick - 47 3-pointers

Ainsley Raybold, junior, Elizabethtown - 43

Reese Glover, senior, Cedar Crest - 38

Morgan Miller, junior, Penn Manor - 37

Mariah Wilson, senior, Lancaster Mennonite - 36

MacKenzie Burke, junior, Columbia - 33

Izzy Mack, senior, Cocalico - 33

Brooke Liney, sophomore, Pequea Valley - 32

Genesis Meadows, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day - 32

Kiersten Shipton, sophomore, Cocalico - 32

Rachel Nolt, junior, Manheim Central - 28

Jackie Martin, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg - 26

Autumn Cook, sophomore, Hempfield - 23

Sarah Laney, senior, Cedar Crest - 23

Paige Phillips, senior, Solanco - 23

Maddie Knier, sophomore, Manheim Central - 22

Jayla Rivera, sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite - 20

Emma Drouillard, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg - 19

Meghan Sholley, senior, Cedar Crest - 17

Catie Weber, senior, Donegal - 14

Ashlyn Messinger, junior, Northern Lebanon - 12

Katelyn Rueppel, senior, Elco - 12

* Pyle was second in the league in triples last winter with 47, behind Lancaster Catholic grad Sommer Reeser, who had 81 bombs last season and an L-L-record 236 treys in her prep career. … Three other players had 40-plus 3-pointers last season: Ephrata grad Gabbie Gerola-Hill (45), Lancaster Mennonite grad Arianna Newlin (45) and Raybold (43).

