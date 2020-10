Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 3 action:

RUSHING

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 25 carries for 190 yards, 3 TD vs. Ephrata

Colton Miller, Warwick — 17 carries for 132 yards, 4 TD vs. Manheim Central

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 13 carries for 122 yards, 2 TD vs. Elco

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 17 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 10 carries for 115 yards, 2 TD vs. Penn Manor

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 22 carries for 110 yards, 1 TD vs. Donegal

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Jake Williams, Elco — 11 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 12 carries for 105 yards, 0 TD vs. Cocalico

Conor Leonard, Northern Lebanon — 12 carries for 103 yards, 0 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Cameron Martin, Elco — 4 carries for 102 yards, 0 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 14 carries for 98 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 17 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 10 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 85 yards, 0 TD vs. Wilson

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona — 15 carries for 80 yards, 0 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 10 carries for 78 yards, 2 TD vs. Columbia

Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 11 carries for 74 yards, 0 TD vs. Columbia

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 18 carries for 73 yards, 2 TD vs. Donegal

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 16 carries for 70 yards, 1 TD vs. Lebanon

Ryan Kernan, Octorara — 7 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD vs. Columbia

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 12 carries for 67 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 9 carries for 67 yards, 0 TD vs. Lebanon

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 66 yards, 1 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 16 carries for 66 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Brycen Flinton, Cocalico — 1 carry for 65 yards, 1 TD vs. Solanco

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco — 10 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD vs. Cocalico

Luke Williams, Elco — 7 carries for 65 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 19 carries for 63 yards, 1 TD vs. Columbia

Christian Royer, Warwick — 10 carries for 59 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Owen Fikkert, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 carries for 57 yards, 0 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 3 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Gavin Lenart, Wilson — 8 carries for 54 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 5 carries for 50 yards, 2 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 11 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

PASSING

Robert Footman, Columbia — 13 of 21 for 234 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Octorara

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 14 of 19 for 221 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Manheim Central

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 8 of 15 for 208 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. McCaskey

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 17 of 28 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Ephrata

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 11 of 25 for 157 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Township

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 7 of 18 for 144 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT vs. Columbia

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 5 of 12 for 137 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Solanco

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 12 of 25 for 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Penn Manor

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 9 of 16 for 122 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT vs. Warwick

Michael Vega, Manheim Township — 4 of 5 for 116 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Cedar Crest

RECEPTIONS

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 10 catches for 129 yards, 0 TD vs. Ephrata

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 8 catches for 101 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Central

Taj London, Ephrata — 5 catches for 60 yards, 0 TD vs. Lebanon

Keegin Zink, Columbia — 5 catches for 129 yards, 2 TD vs. Octorara

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 19 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Township

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 4 catches for 87 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Michael Poole, Columbia — 4 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD vs. Octorara

