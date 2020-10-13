2020 Octorara at Columbia Football
Robert Footman (3) of Columbia gets set to pass against Octorara in L-L League football action at Columbia High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

Here are the L-L League football statistical leaders through the Week 4 games

RUSHING

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 86 carries for 599 yards, 7.0 avg., 10 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 48 carries for 459 yards, 9.6 avg., 7 TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 76 carries for 479 yards, 6.3 avg., 8 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 37 carries for 391 yards, 10.6 avg., 5 TD

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 48 carries for 388 yards, 8.1 avg., 3 TD

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 53 carries for 374 yards, 7.1 avg., 6 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 22 carries for 359 yards, 16.3 avg., 6 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 48 carries for 358 yards, 7.5 avg., 4 TD

Colton Miller, Warwick — 57 carries for 339 yards, 6.0 avg., 13 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 50 carries for 314 yards, 6.3 avg., 3 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 60 carries for 298 yards, 5.0 avg., 6 TD

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 67 carries for 295 yards, 4.4 avg., 4 TD

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 75 carries for 293 yards, 3.9 avg., 8 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 47 carries for 289 yards, 6.2 avg., 3 TD

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 73 carries for 288 yards, 4.0 avg., 4 TD

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 53 carries for 275 yards, 5.2 avg., 7 TD

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 70 carries for 266 yards, 3.8 avg., 1 TD

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco — 34 carries for 265 yards, 7.8 avg., 3 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 45 carries for 264 yards, 5.9 avg., 2 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 47 carries for 252 yards, 5.4 avg., 4 TD

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 46 carries for 238 yards, 5.2 avg., 3 TD

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 45 carries for 231 yards, 5.1 avg., 3 TD

Conor Leonard, Northern Lebanon — 24 carries for 225 yards, 9.4 avg., 0 TD

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 22 carries for 215 yards, 9.8 avg., 3 TD

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 50 carries for 208 yards, 4.2 avg., 2 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 14 carries for 207 yards, 14.8 avg., 3 TD

Cameron Martin, Elco — 27 carries for 205 yards, 7.6 avg., 0 TD

Nevin Roman, Lancaster Catholic — 49 carries for 201 yards, 4.1 avg., 0 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 25 pass attempts)

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 30 of 50 for 428 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT - 127 rating

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 55 of 85 for 621 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT - 118 rating

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 36 of 54 for 520 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT - 109 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 51 of 90 for 798 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 107 rating

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 42 of 71 for 546 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT - 93 rating

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 22 of 49 for 345 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 79 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 49 of 100 for 675 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT - 77 rating

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 32 of 66 for 569 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT - 77 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 20 of 35 for 313 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 75 rating

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 19 of 44 for 233 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 70 rating

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 41 of 81 for 398 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 67 rating

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 50 of 94 for 563 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 64 rating

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 20 of 44 for 315 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT - 61 rating

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 67 of 134 for 757 yards, 4 TD, 7 INT - 55 rating

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 64 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 39 rating

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 16 of 33 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 33 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 10 of 29 for 142 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT - 23 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 18 of 49 for 163 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT - 21 rating

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 22 of 49 for 167 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 21 rating

Trent Weaver, Donegal — 17 of 45 for 160 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT - 21 rating

RECEPTIONS

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 25 catches for 365 yards, 14.6 avg., 2 TD

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 24 catches for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 23 catches for 197 yards, 8.6 avg., 1 TD

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 20 catches for 229 yards, 11.5 avg., 0 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 16 catches for 127 yards, 7.9 avg., 0 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 16 catches for 229 yards, 14.3 avg., 4 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 15 catches for 305 yards, 20.3 avg., 2 TD

Michael Poole, Columbia — 15 catches for 230 yards, 15.3 avg., 2 TD

Keegin Zink, Columbia — 15 catches for 319 yards, 21.3 avg., 3 TD

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 14 catches for 322 yards, 23.0 avg., 2 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 14 catches for 185 yards, 13.2 avg., 3 TD

Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 14 catches fo 149 yards, 10.6 avg. 1 TD

Taj London, Ephrata — 13 catches for 194 yards, 14.9 avg., 2 TD

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 13 catches for 193 yards, 14.9 avg., 0 TD

Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 13 catches for 235 yards, 18.1 avg., 1 TD

Caleb Rising, Octorara — 13 catches for 191 yards, 14.7 avg., 2 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 12 catches for 139 yards, 11.6 avg., 2 TD

Brandonn Frey, Elizabethtown — 11 catches for 130 yards, 11.8 avg., 1 TD

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 11 catches for 88 yards, 8.0 avg., 0 TD

Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest — 11 catches for 110 yards, 10.0 avg., 0 TD

Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 11 catches for 110 yards, 10.0 avg., 0 TD

Tyler Wolfe, Northern Lebanon — 11 catches for 46 yards, 4.2 avg., 0 TD

TOUCHDOWNS

Colton Miller, Warwick — 13 TD runs

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 10 TD runs

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 8 TD runs

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 8 TD runs

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 7 TD runs

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 7 TD runs

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 6 TD runs

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 6 TD runs

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 TD catches

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 6 TD runs

Jake Williams, Elco — 5 TD runs

FIELD GOALS

48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2

44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

43 yards — Reese Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 4

42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

39 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3

37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 4

29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

28 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

27 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

23 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

