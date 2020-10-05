Here are the L-L League football statistical leaders through the Week 3 games …
RUSHING
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 40 carries for 415 yards, 10.4 avg., 5 TD
Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 60 carries for 393 yard, 6.6 avg., 7 TD
Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 46 carries for 390 yards, 8.5 avg., 3 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 30 carries for 358 yards, 11.9 avg., 5 TD
Braden Bohannon, Elco — 51 carries for 320 yards, 6.3 avg., 7 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 47 carries for 289 yards, 6.2 avg., 3 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 55 carries for 288 yards, 5.2 avg., 6 TD
Colton Miller, Warwick — 46 carries for 278 yards, 6.0 avg., 11 TD
Zach Turpen, Solanco — 45 carries for 264 yards, 5.9 avg., 2 TD
Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 34 carries for 259 yards, 7.6 avg., 2 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 35 carries for 255 yards, 7.3 avg., 3 TD
Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 50 carries for 231 yards, 4.6 avg., 1 TD
Garrett Blake, Donegal — 39 carries for 229 yards, 5.9 avg., 3 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 14 carries for 228 yards, 16.3 avg., 3 TD
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 49 carries for 217 yards, 4.4 avg., 4 TD
Matt Brown, Lebanon — 32 carries for 216 yards, 6.8 avg., 5 TD
John Dykie, Garden Spot — 49 carries for 213 yards, 4.4 avg., 3 TD
Ian Brown, Donegal — 32 carries for 204 yards, 6.4 avg., 1 TD
Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 45 carries for 198 yards, 4.4 avg., 2 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 36 carries for 184 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD
Conor Leonard, Northern Lebanon — 13 carries for 183 yards, 14.1 avg., 0 TD
Mason Ober, Donegal — 39 carries for 170 yards, 4.4 avg., 3 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 18 carries for 169 yards, 9.4 avg., 4 TD
Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 25 carries for 167 yards, 6.7 avg., 0 TD
Cameron Martin, Elco — 17 carries for 165 yards, 9.7 avg., 0 TD
Nevin Roman, Lancaster Catholic — 37 carries for 163 yards, 4.4 avg., 0 TD
Ronnie Fulton, Solanco — 25 carries for 162 yards, 6.5 avg., 1 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 26 carries for 156 yards, 6.0 avg., 2 TD
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 37 carries for 156 yards, 4.2 avg., 5 TD
Larry Marley, Manheim Central — 38 carries for 154 yards, 4.1 avg., 1 TD
Richard Greer, Ephrata — 42 carries for 153 yards, 3.6 avg., 2 TD
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 32 carries for 153 yards, 4.8 avg., 5 TD
Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 29 carries for 150 yards, 5.2 avg., 1 TD
PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING
(Minimum 25 pass attempts)
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 24 of 42 for 369 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT - 126 rating
Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 44 of 68 for 537 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT - 123 rating
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 37 of 54 for 438 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT - 109 rating
Joey McCracken, Warwick — 23 of 32 for 294 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 98 rating
Robert Footman, Columbia — 39 of 72 for 597 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 89 rating
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 55 of 93 for 661 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 86 rating
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 23 of 49 for 379 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 77 rating
Jack Reed, Warwick — 20 of 35 for 313 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 73 rating
Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 42 of 92 for 479 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 67 rating
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 32 of 72 for 466 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT - 66 rating
Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 22 of 47 for 313 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT - 58 rating
Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 35 of 70 for 341 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT - 56 rating
Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 17 of 41 for 235 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 56 rating
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 27 of 51 for 246 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 56 rating
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 58 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 50 rating
Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 14 of 31 for 178 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT - 46 rating
Trent Weaver, Donegal — 16 of 40 for 160 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT - 42 rating
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 16 of 33 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 33 rating
Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 20 of 40 for 135 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 27 rating
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 10 of 29 for 142 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT - 23 rating
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 12 of 33 for 73 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT - 7 rating
RECEPTIONS
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 21 catches for 277 yards, 13.2 avg., 1 TD
Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 19 catches for 337 yards, 17.7 avg., 2 TD
Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 17 catches for 218 yards, 12.8 avg., 0 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 14 catches for 185 yards, 13.2 avg., 3 TD
Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 13 catches for 111 yards, 8.5 avg., 1 TD
Keegin Zink, Columbia — 13 catches for 260 yards, 20.0 avg., 2 TD
Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 13 catches for 149 yards, 11.5 avg., 1 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 12 catches for 85 yards, 7.1 avg., 0 TD
Michael Poole, Columbia — 12 catches for 165 yards, 13.8 avg., 1 TD
Tyler Wolfe, Northern Lebanon — 11 catches for 46 yards, 4.2 avg., 0 TD
Elijah Fonseca, Manheim Township — 10 catches for 122 yards, 12.2 avg., 1 TD
Brandonn Frey, Elizabethtown — 10 catches for 115 yards, 11.5 avg.,1 TD
Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 10 catches for 187 yards, 18.7 avg., 1 TD
Caleb Rising, Pequea Valley — 10 catches for 164 yards, 16.4 avg., 2 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 10 catches for 139 yards, 13.9 avg., 3 TD
Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 9 catches for 213 yards, 23.7 avg., 2 TD
Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 9 catches for 168 yards, 18.7 avg., 1 TD
Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 9 catches for 127 yards, 14.1 avg., 0 TD
TOUCHDOWNS
Colton Miller, Warwick — 11 TD runs
Braden Bohannon, Elco — 7 TD runs
Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 7 TD runs
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 6 TD runs
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 5 TD runs
Matt Brown, Lebanon — 5 TD runs
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 TD runs
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 5 TD runs
Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 5 TD runs
Jake Williams, Elco — 5 TD runs
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 4 TD runs
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 4 TD runs
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 4 TD runs
Garrett Blake, Donegal — 3 TD runs
John Dykie, Garden Spot — 3 TD runs
Owen Fikkert, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 TD runs
Robert Footman, Columbia — 3 TD runs
Ian Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 TD catches
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 3 TD runs
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 3 TD catches
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 3 TD runs
Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 TD runs
Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 3 TD runs
Mason Ober, Donegal — 3 TD runs
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 3 TD runs
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 3 TD catches
FIELD GOALS
48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2
46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2
44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2
38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3
37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3
32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2
