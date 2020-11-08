Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 8 games, including a trio of playoff clashes. This post will be updated after Columbia’s game on Monday vs. Southern Huntingdon …

RUSHING

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 19 carries for 172 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 13 carries for 136 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern York

Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 25 carries for 134 yards, 1 TD vs. Hershey

Jake Williams, Elco — 12 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern York

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 11 carries for 122 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Colton Miller, Warwick — 30 carries for 112 yards, 2 TD vs. New Oxford

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 15 carries for 100 yards, 0 TD vs. Exeter

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 18 carries for 97 yards, 2 TD vs. Hempfield

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 8 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Luke Williams, Elco — 7 carries for 86 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern York

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 17 carries for 84 yards, 1 TD vs. Cocalico

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 27 carries for 84 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 14 carries for 82 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 6 carries for 81 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 12 carries for 80 yards, 0 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 4 carries for 63 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 14 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 17 carries for 54 yards, 1 TD vs. Octorara

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

PASSING

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 17 of 24 for 350 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT vs. Conrad Weiser

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 12 of 17 for 300 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Cocalico

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 6 of 18 for 149 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. James Buchanan

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 13 of 23 for 141 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. New Oxford

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 10 of 17 for 139 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Penn Manor

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 7 of 12 for 128 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT vs. McCaskey

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 12 of 21 for 120 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Hershey

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 14 of 25 for 101 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Conestoga Valley

RECEPTIONS

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 6 catches for 81 yards, 2 TD vs. Hempfield

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 6 catches for 84 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 56 yards, 0 TD vs. Exeter

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 74 yards, 2 TD vs. Conrad Weiser

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 5 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD vs. New Oxford

David Almodovar, Hempfield — 4 catches for 85 yards, 2 TD vs. Cocalico

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 82 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD vs. Hershey

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 18 yards, 0 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 34 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 51 yards, 2 TD vs. Conrad Weiser

