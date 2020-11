Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 7 games …

RUSHING

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 21 carries for 243 yards, 2 TD vs. Manheim Central

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 22 carries for 164 yards, 2 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 14 carries for 155 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Township

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 27 carries for 149 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 12 carries for 120 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Colton Miller, Warwick — 19 carries for 118 yards, 1 TD vs. Hempfield

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 12 carries for 105 yards, 0 TD vs. Ephrata

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 14 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD vs Annville-Cleona

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 6 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Ryan Kernan, Octorara — 9 carries for 80 yards, 0 TD vs. West Chester Henderson

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 18 carries for 79 yards, 3 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 6 carries for 73 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Kaden Martin, Conestoga Valley — 10 carries for 69 yards, 0 TD vs. McCaskey

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 17 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Solanco

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 24 carries for 67 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Richard Greer, Ephrata — 16 carries for 64 yards, 1 TD vs. Donegal

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Craig Neal, Cocalico — 11 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Township

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 12 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 13 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD vs. Donegal

Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 15 carries for 57 yards, 0 TD vs. Wilson

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 17 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 17 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 12 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD vs. West Chester Henderson

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSING

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 16 of 20 for 368 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT vs. Cocalico

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 8 of 17 for 194 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Wilson

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 of 14 for 191 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Lancaster Catholic

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 9 of 17 for 187 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Hempfield

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 11 of 22 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Solanco

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 17 of 23 for 155 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Central

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 11 of 23 for 150 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. West Chester Henderson

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 8 of 13 for 145 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Donegal

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 13 of 18 for 140 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Warwick

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 10 of 14 for 135 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Cedar Crest

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 8 of 17 for 115 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT vs. Lebanon

RECEPTIONS

Troy Corson, Wilson — 6 catches for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 226 yards, 4 TD vs. Cocalico

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 6 catches for 88 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 72 yards, 0 TD vs. Cocalico

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 5 catches for 142 yards, 2 TD vs. Hempfield

Brock Boyer, Ephrata — 4 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD vs. Donegal

T.J. Flite, Wilson — 4 catches for 12 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 48 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 14 yards, 0 TD vs. Solanco

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 28 yards, 0 TD vs. Lebanon

Bryan Pennypacker, Octorara — 4 catches for 77 yards, 0 TD vs. West Chester Henderson

Caleb Rising, Octorara — 4 catches for 35 yards, 1 TD vs. West Chester Henderson

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

A.J. Small, Donegal — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD vs. Ephrata

