Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 9 games, including the District 3 Class 4A championship …

RUSHING

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 16 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD vs. Daniel Boone

Cole Thomas, Elco — 14 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 12 carries for 48 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 carries for 41 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 4 carries for 41 yards, 0 TD vs. Daniel Boone

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 39 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 carries for 39 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

Luke Williams, Elco — 9 carries for 38 yards, 0 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 16 carries for 37 yards, 0 TD vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 10 carries for 37 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Eric Hinkle, Penn Manor — 4 carries for 36 yards, 0 TD vs. McCaskey

Robert Footman, Columbia — 8 carries for 34 yards, 0 TD vs. Pine Grove

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 3 carries for 31 yards, 0 TD vs. McCaskey

PASSING

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 of 16 for 267 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Elco

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 15 of 27 for 261 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. McCaskey

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 4 of 7 for 125 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Daniel Boone

Robert Footman, Columbia — 9 of 25 for 99 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT vs. Pine Grove

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 3 of 8 for 48 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Eli Rodriguez, McCaskey — 5 of 7 for 37 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Penn Manor

RECEPTIONS

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 71 yards, 0 TD vs. McCaskey

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 116 yards, 1 TD vs. McCaskey

Evan Osborne, Columbia — 4 catches for 26 yards, 0 TD vs. Pine Grove

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD vs. McCaskey

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 3 catches for 9 yards, 0 TD vs. Penn Manor

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 3 catches for 76 yards, 2 TD vs. Daniel Boone

Ian Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 catches for 112 yards, 0 TD vs. Elco

