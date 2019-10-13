A running list of top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2019 season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

98 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

98 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. McCaskey, Week 7

96 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

95 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

95 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

93 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. New Oxford, Week 3

93 yards — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Penn Manor, Week 8

90 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 4

90 yards — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6

90 yards — David Almodovar, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

88 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5

85 yards — Isaiah Jones, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

84 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

81 yards — Tyler Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

80 yards — Owen Pappas, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

76 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 3

BLOCKED PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

21 yards — Julian Manzolilo, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8

20 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

End zone — Hari Allen, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

70 yards — Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

65 yards — Logan Legenstein, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 6

60 yards — Miguel Mejias-Knox, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

55 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

55 yards — Mason Ober, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5

51 yards — Jon Engel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

38 yards — Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4

38 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

35 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

34 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

32 yards — Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

30 yards — Justin Gerhart, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

30 yards — Dylan Scheer, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

26 yards — Keegin Zink, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6

17 yards — Henry Gartley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4

15 yards — Jvon Collazo, Columbia vs. Easter York, Week 1

15 yards — Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

90 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 8

72 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

69 yards — Donovan Jackson, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

60 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

47 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 2

FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS

90 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

86 yards — Sam Knowles, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 6

47 yards — Ben Desmarais, McCaskey vs. Red Lion, Week 1

6 yards — Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

End zone — Chris Pagano, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

End zone — Ben Mann, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

End zone — Andrew Nicklaus, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4

End zone — Zach Sornoza, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5

FIELD GOALS

54 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 8 (L-L League record)

51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Milton Hershey, Week 1

47 yards — Cade Denlinger, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

46 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

45 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

40 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

38 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3

38 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 4

37 yards — Jacob Erb, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5

37 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

37 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Solanco, Week 7

36 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

36 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

34 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 5

33 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4

32 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6

32 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6

32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7

32 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

31 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

30 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

30 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6

30 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7

30 yards — Kai Mast, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 8

29 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

29 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

29 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

28 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

28 yards — Aaron Gale, Penn Manor vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

28 yards — Reece Shuey, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7

27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3

27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5

27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

26 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

26 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

26 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6

25 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

25 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6

25 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

24 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

23 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

21 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 5

20 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

20 yards — Nathan Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

18 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 4

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

476 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

421 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

387 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

380 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

357 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

351 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

347 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

339 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

336 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

328 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

327 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6

307 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

302 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6

290 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

286 yards — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

282 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3

280 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

280 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6

276 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

275 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8

274 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

273 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

256 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

243 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

236 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

221 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

220 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Donegal, Week 4

220 yards — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Hempfield, Week 6

218 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs Lebanon, Week 7

217 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central, Week 7 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

215 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

214 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7

213 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

211 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

209 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

204 yards — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

323 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5

281 yards — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

272 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8

237 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8

216 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7

215 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

208 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

203 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

194 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

194 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

191 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

183 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7

181 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7

181 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

179 yards — Joe Fox, Donegal vs. Octorara, Week 6

177 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

177 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 6

176 yards — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

175 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

164 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

162 yards — Joe Fox, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5

162 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

159 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

158 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

152 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3

151 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

16 catches — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5 (Tied L-L League record)

14 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8

12 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

11 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

11 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

11 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8

10 catches — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

9 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

8 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

8 catches — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

8 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

8 catches — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 6

8 catches — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7

7 catches — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2

7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

7 catches — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

7 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

7 catches — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

7 catches — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6

7 catches — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Hempfield, Week 6

7 catches — Ben Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

292 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6 (L-L League record)

237 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

232 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

202 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

201 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6

196 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6

186 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

185 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8

170 yards — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

168 yards — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 4

163 yards — Keaghan Sweigart, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

163 yards — Kyle Murr, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

162 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

153 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

151 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

151 yards — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

148 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8

145 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7

140 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

138 yards — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 6

137 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

136 yards — Ben Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

129 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Lebanon, Week 4

128 yards — Isaiah Thomas, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

128 yards — Evan Huey, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

128 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

127 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

126 yards — Caden Horning, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

120 yards — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2

118 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

117 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

115 yards — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

115 yards — John Dykie, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 8

113 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

110 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

109 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

109 yards — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

103 yards — Chris Rios, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

103 yards — Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

103 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

102 yards — Brady Gibble, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

102 yards — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6

100 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

100 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

93 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 7

86 yards — Cole Rice from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 4

84 yards — Ethan Good from Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Palmyra, Week 3

83 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

83 yards — Anthony Ivey from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

80 yards — Jaden Floyd from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

80 yards — Michael Poole from Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

79 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

77 yards — Ben Wagner from Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

76 yards — Conor Adams from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

76 yards — Anthony Ivey from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

75 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

74 yards — Lawson Seyfert from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

74 yards — Andrew Miklos from Gavin Sullivan, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

73 yards — Ronald Zahm from Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

72 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

71 yards — Cole Miller from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

70 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

70 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

69 yards — Keaghan Sweigart from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

69 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

68 yards — Chase Bressler from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

67 yards — Tyler Lewis from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

67 yards — Beau Heyser from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

67 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7

65 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Donegal, Week 6

64 yards — Caleb Schmitz from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

64 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

62 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

62 yards — Evan Huey from Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

61 yards — Brock Boyer from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

61 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

61 yards — Isaiah Thomas from Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

61 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8

60 yards — Christian Morales from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

60 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

59 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

59 yards — Kyle Murr from Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

58 yards — Dylan Scheer from Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

57 yards — Kyle Raudenbush from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7

56 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

56 yards — Kai Cipalla from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

56 yards — Jake Harbach from Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

55 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

55 yards — Cole Miller from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

55 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

54 yards — Chris Rios from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

54 yards — Jake Shoemaker from Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

54 yards — Collin Rohrer from Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

53 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5

51 yards — Isaiah Thomas from Shaliam Montalvo, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

51 yards — Jaden Floyd from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

51 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

50 yards — Ronald Zahm from Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS

94 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8

93 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

86 yards — Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6

84 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

82 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

79 yards — Luke Miller, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

78 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

78 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

75 yards — James Williams, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 4

73 yards — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

73 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7

70 yards — Rashawn Carter, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

70 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

69 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

69 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 8

68 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 4

67 yards — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

67 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5

66 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7

65 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

65 yards — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

63 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

63 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

62 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 6

61 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

61 yards — Jalen Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

60 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5

58 yards — Justin Elliott, Columbia vs. Ephrata, Week 7

56 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Northeastern York, Week 1

55 yards — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 4

55 yards — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Manheim township, Week 6

53 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

53 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

52 yards — Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

52 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

50 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

50 yards — Justin Elliott, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

50 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Donegal, Week 4

50 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

6 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8

4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

4 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

4 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

4 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

4 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

4 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

4 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

4 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8

4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

3 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

3 — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

3 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

3 — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

3 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

3 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. McCaskey, Week 5

3 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5

3 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6

3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6

3 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6

3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6

3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7

3 — Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

3 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

4 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

4 — Kyle Murr, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

3 — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4

3 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

4 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

4 — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

4 — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6

4 — Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 6

4 — Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 8

3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

3 — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

3 — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

3 — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 4

3 — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4

3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5

3 — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5

3 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5

3 — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. McCaskey, Week 5

3 — Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 5

3 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

3 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

3 — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

3 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

3 — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7

3 — Joe Gunzenhauser, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7

3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8

3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Phillip Acosta, Columbia, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 7

Garrett Blake, Donegal, run vs. Columbia, Week 3

Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Columbia, Week 6

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

Terrance Elliott, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

Nasir Enoch, Lebanon, catch vs. Donegal, Week 4

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

Richard Greer, Ephrata, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

Trey Griffin, Cocalico, catch vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

J.D. Grube, Manheim Central, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 6

Kaden Harbaugh, Lebanon, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 8

Eddie Hernandez, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Solanco, Week 5

Nate Hoekstra, Wilson, catch vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 2

Julian Manzolillo, Lebanon, catch vs. Columbia, Week 6

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot, run vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6

Matt McCleary, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon, run vs. Elco, Week 2

Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Elco, Week 3

Jared Musser, Penn Manor, run vs. McCaskey, Week 6

Chris Pagano, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2

Michael Poole, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

Nate Portes, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Donegal, Week 3

Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 6

Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 7

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, run vs. Donegal, Week 4

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, run vs. Ephrata, Week 8

Alex Rufe, Lebanon, run vs. Donegal, Week 4

Alex Rufe, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

Alex Rufe, Lebanon, catch vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

Alex Rufe, Lebanon, catch vs. Columbia, Week 6

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. Wilson, Week 5

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. McCaskey, Week 6

Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 7

Darnell Tucker, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 8

Grady Unger, Solanco, run vs. McCaskey, Week 7

Grady Unger, Solanco, run vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 6

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata, run vs. Columbia, Week 7

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

