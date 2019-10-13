A running list of top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2019 season …
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
98 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
98 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. McCaskey, Week 7
96 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
95 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
95 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
93 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. New Oxford, Week 3
93 yards — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Penn Manor, Week 8
90 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 4
90 yards — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6
90 yards — David Almodovar, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
88 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5
85 yards — Isaiah Jones, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
84 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1
81 yards — Tyler Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
80 yards — Owen Pappas, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
76 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 3
BLOCKED PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
21 yards — Julian Manzolilo, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8
20 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
End zone — Hari Allen, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
70 yards — Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
65 yards — Logan Legenstein, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 6
60 yards — Miguel Mejias-Knox, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
55 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
55 yards — Mason Ober, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5
51 yards — Jon Engel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
38 yards — Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4
38 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
35 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
34 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
32 yards — Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
30 yards — Justin Gerhart, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
30 yards — Dylan Scheer, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
26 yards — Keegin Zink, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6
17 yards — Henry Gartley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4
15 yards — Jvon Collazo, Columbia vs. Easter York, Week 1
15 yards — Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
90 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 8
72 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
69 yards — Donovan Jackson, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
60 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
47 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 2
FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS
90 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
86 yards — Sam Knowles, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 6
47 yards — Ben Desmarais, McCaskey vs. Red Lion, Week 1
6 yards — Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
End zone — Chris Pagano, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
End zone — Ben Mann, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
End zone — Andrew Nicklaus, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4
End zone — Zach Sornoza, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5
FIELD GOALS
54 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 8 (L-L League record)
51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Milton Hershey, Week 1
47 yards — Cade Denlinger, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
46 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
45 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
40 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
38 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3
38 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 4
37 yards — Jacob Erb, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5
37 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
37 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Solanco, Week 7
37 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Solanco, Week 7
36 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
36 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
34 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 5
33 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, Week 4
32 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6
32 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6
32 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7
32 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
31 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
30 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
30 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6
30 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7
30 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7
30 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7
30 yards — Kai Mast, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 8
29 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2
29 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
29 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
28 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2
28 yards — Aaron Gale, Penn Manor vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
28 yards — Reece Shuey, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7
27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1
27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3
27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5
27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
26 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
26 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
26 yards — Nick O’Neill, Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 6
25 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
25 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6
25 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
24 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1
23 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2
21 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 5
20 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
20 yards — Nathan Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
18 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 4
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
476 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
421 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
387 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
380 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
357 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
351 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
347 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
339 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
336 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
328 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
327 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6
307 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
302 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6
290 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
286 yards — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
282 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3
280 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
280 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6
276 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
275 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8
274 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
273 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
256 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
243 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
236 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
221 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2
220 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Donegal, Week 4
220 yards — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Hempfield, Week 6
218 yards — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs Lebanon, Week 7
217 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central, Week 7 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
215 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
214 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7
213 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
211 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
209 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
204 yards — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
323 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5
281 yards — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
272 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8
237 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8
216 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 7
215 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
208 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
203 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
194 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
194 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
191 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
183 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7
181 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7
181 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
179 yards — Joe Fox, Donegal vs. Octorara, Week 6
177 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
177 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 6
176 yards — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
175 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
164 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
162 yards — Joe Fox, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 5
162 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
159 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
158 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
152 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3
151 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
16 catches — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5 (Tied L-L League record)
14 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8
12 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
11 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
11 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
11 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8
10 catches — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
9 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
8 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
8 catches — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
8 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
8 catches — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 6
8 catches — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7
7 catches — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2
7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
7 catches — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
7 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
7 catches — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
7 catches — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6
7 catches — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Hempfield, Week 6
7 catches — Ben Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
292 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6 (L-L League record)
237 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
232 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
202 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
201 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6
196 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6
186 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
185 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8
170 yards — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
168 yards — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 4
163 yards — Keaghan Sweigart, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
163 yards — Kyle Murr, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
162 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
153 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
151 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
151 yards — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
148 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 8
145 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7
140 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
138 yards — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 6
137 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
136 yards — Ben Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
129 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Lebanon, Week 4
128 yards — Isaiah Thomas, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
128 yards — Evan Huey, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8
128 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
127 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
126 yards — Caden Horning, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
120 yards — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2
118 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
117 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
115 yards — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
115 yards — John Dykie, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 8
113 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
110 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
109 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
109 yards — Cole Miller, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
103 yards — Chris Rios, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
103 yards — Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
103 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
102 yards — Brady Gibble, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
102 yards — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6
100 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
100 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
93 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 7
86 yards — Cole Rice from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 4
84 yards — Ethan Good from Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Palmyra, Week 3
83 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
83 yards — Anthony Ivey from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
80 yards — Jaden Floyd from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
80 yards — Michael Poole from Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
79 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
77 yards — Ben Wagner from Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
76 yards — Conor Adams from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
76 yards — Anthony Ivey from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
75 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
74 yards — Lawson Seyfert from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
74 yards — Andrew Miklos from Gavin Sullivan, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
73 yards — Ronald Zahm from Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
72 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
71 yards — Cole Miller from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
70 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
70 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
69 yards — Keaghan Sweigart from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
69 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
68 yards — Chase Bressler from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
67 yards — Tyler Lewis from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2
67 yards — Beau Heyser from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
67 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7
65 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Donegal, Week 6
64 yards — Caleb Schmitz from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
64 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
62 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
62 yards — Evan Huey from Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8
61 yards — Brock Boyer from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
61 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
61 yards — Isaiah Thomas from Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
61 yards — James Taylor from Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8
60 yards — Christian Morales from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
60 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
59 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2
59 yards — Kyle Murr from Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
58 yards — Dylan Scheer from Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
57 yards — Kyle Raudenbush from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7
56 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2
56 yards — Kai Cipalla from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2
56 yards — Jake Harbach from Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
55 yards — Nate Leedy-Reidel from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
55 yards — Cole Miller from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
55 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
54 yards — Chris Rios from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
54 yards — Jake Shoemaker from Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1
54 yards — Collin Rohrer from Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
53 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5
51 yards — Isaiah Thomas from Shaliam Montalvo, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4
51 yards — Jaden Floyd from Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
51 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
50 yards — Ronald Zahm from Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS
94 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 8
93 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
86 yards — Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6
84 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
82 yards — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
79 yards — Luke Miller, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
78 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
78 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
75 yards — James Williams, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 4
73 yards — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
73 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7
70 yards — Rashawn Carter, Solanco vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
70 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
69 yards — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
69 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 8
68 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 4
67 yards — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
67 yards — Jansen Schempp, Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5
66 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 7
65 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
65 yards — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
63 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2
63 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
62 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 6
61 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
61 yards — Jalen Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
60 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5
58 yards — Justin Elliott, Columbia vs. Ephrata, Week 7
56 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Northeastern York, Week 1
55 yards — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 4
55 yards — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Manheim township, Week 6
53 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
53 yards — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
52 yards — Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
52 yards — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
50 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
50 yards — Justin Elliott, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
50 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Donegal, Week 4
50 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
6 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 8
4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
4 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
4 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
4 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 4
4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
4 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
4 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
4 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
4 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 8
4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
3 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
3 — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
3 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
3 — Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
3 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
3 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. McCaskey, Week 5
3 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5
3 — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 6
3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 6
3 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lebanon, Week 6
3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 6
3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7
3 — Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
3 — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 8
MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
4 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
4 — Kyle Murr, Penn Manor vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
3 — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 4
3 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME
4 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
4 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
4 — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
4 — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6
4 — Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 6
4 — Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 8
3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1
3 — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
3 — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
3 — Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 4
3 — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4
3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5
3 — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 5
3 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 5
3 — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. McCaskey, Week 5
3 — Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 5
3 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
3 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
3 — Ronald Zahm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
3 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
3 — Colby Wagner, Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 7
3 — Joe Gunzenhauser, Ephrata vs. Columbia, Week 7
3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 8
3 — Evan Simon, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Phillip Acosta, Columbia, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 7
Garrett Blake, Donegal, run vs. Columbia, Week 3
Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Columbia, Week 6
Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
Terrance Elliott, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
Nasir Enoch, Lebanon, catch vs. Donegal, Week 4
Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
Richard Greer, Ephrata, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
Trey Griffin, Cocalico, catch vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
J.D. Grube, Manheim Central, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 6
Kaden Harbaugh, Lebanon, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 8
Eddie Hernandez, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Solanco, Week 5
Nate Hoekstra, Wilson, catch vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 2
Julian Manzolillo, Lebanon, catch vs. Columbia, Week 6
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot, run vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6
Matt McCleary, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon, run vs. Elco, Week 2
Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Elco, Week 3
Jared Musser, Penn Manor, run vs. McCaskey, Week 6
Chris Pagano, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2
Michael Poole, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
Nate Portes, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Donegal, Week 3
Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 6
Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Ephrata, Week 7
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, run vs. Donegal, Week 4
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, run vs. Ephrata, Week 8
Alex Rufe, Lebanon, run vs. Donegal, Week 4
Alex Rufe, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
Alex Rufe, Lebanon, catch vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
Alex Rufe, Lebanon, catch vs. Columbia, Week 6
Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. Wilson, Week 5
Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. Wilson, Week 5
Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. Wilson, Week 5
Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor, run vs. McCaskey, Week 6
Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 7
Darnell Tucker, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 8
Grady Unger, Solanco, run vs. McCaskey, Week 7
Grady Unger, Solanco, run vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8
Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, catch vs. Cocalico, Week 6
Miracle Wratto, Ephrata, run vs. Columbia, Week 7
Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
