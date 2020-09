10% off all photo purchases with coupon code 69D250

10% off all photo purchases with coupon code 69D250 . Valid until Nov. 1, 2020.

Warwick's Caleb Schmitz (34) tries to get past Conestoga Valley's Jaiyell Plowden (5) after a catch during first-half action of an L-L League Section 2 football game at Grosh Field at Warwick High School, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020.