Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2020 season

KICK RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

93 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 1

93 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 3

85 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

45 yards — Elijah Fonseca, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

40 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

75 yards — Riley Drager, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 1

74 yards — Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

58 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

45 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

35 yards — Chris Negron, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

35 yards — Adam Martin, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

27 yards — Spencer Gehman, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

20 yards — Tom Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

FUMBLE RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

40 yards — Paul Murray, Octorara vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

18 yards — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

18 yards — Mason Weaver, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

BLOCKED PUNT RETURN FOR TOUCHDOWNS

34 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

FIELD GOALS

48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2

44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3

37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUN

93 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 1

75 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 2

71 yards — Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 1

71 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 1

69 yards — Steven Rivas, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 1

65 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

65 yards — Brycen Flinton, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 3

65 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 3

60 yards — Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

59 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

57 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

56 yards — Steele Wrigley, Octorara vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

50 yards — Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley vs. Elco, Week 3

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION

85 yards — Luke Williams from Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

80 yards — David Almodovar from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

79 yards — Steven Flinton from Carson Nash, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

75 yards — Ethan Heisey from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Township, Week 3

74 yards — Owen Pappas from Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

67 yards — Isaac Hostetter from Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Hempfield, Week 2

61 yards — Keegin Zink from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 3

58 yards — Rasheed Beldor from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Octorara, Week 2

53 yards — Anthony Ivey from Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

52 yards — Isaac Burks from Matthew Remash, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

50 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

50 yards — Michael Johnson from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

285 yards — Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 2

255 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

255 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2

244 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 2

200 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

256 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 2

237 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

190 yards — Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1

190 yards — Matt Brown, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3

161 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

3 TD — Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 2

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 TD — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

4 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

4 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

3 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

3 TD — Mason Ober, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 1

3 TD — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

3 TD — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

3 TD — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

3 TD — Matt Brown, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

10 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3

9 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

8 catches — Michael Johnson, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2

8 catches — Tyler Wolfe, Northern Lebanon vs. Octorara, Week 2

7 catches — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

7 catches — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

7 catches — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

176 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

129 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3

105 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

118 yards — Owen Pappas, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

107 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

107 yards — Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor vs. Hempfield, Week 2

105 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

2 TD — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1

2 TD — Caleb Rising, Octorara vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

2 TD — Carter Rohrer, Pequea Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1

2 TD — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

2 TD — Jon Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

2 TD — Dan Engel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

2 TD — Ian Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 3

2 TD — Keegin Zink, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 3

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Solanco, Week 3

Isaac Burks, McCaskey, catch vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

J'von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor, catch vs. Wilson, Week 3

Colton Miller, Warwick, run vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

Paul Murray, Octorara, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

Carson Nash, Cocalico, run vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

Xavier Padilla, Pequea Valley, run vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1

Bryan Pennypacker, Octorara, catch vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

Tony Reid, Hempfield, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 3

Skyler Sattizahn, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1

Mason St. Clair, Solanco, run vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Solanco, Week 2

