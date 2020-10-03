Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2020 season …
KICK RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
93 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 1
93 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 3
85 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 1
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
45 yards — Elijah Fonseca, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
40 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS
INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
75 yards — Riley Drager, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 1
74 yards — Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
58 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
45 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
35 yards — Chris Negron, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
35 yards — Adam Martin, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
27 yards — Spencer Gehman, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3
20 yards — Tom Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
FUMBLE RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
40 yards — Paul Murray, Octorara vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1
18 yards — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
18 yards — Mason Weaver, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
BLOCKED PUNT RETURN FOR TOUCHDOWNS
34 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
FIELD GOALS
48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2
46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2
44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2
38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3
37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3
32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUN
93 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 1
75 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 2
71 yards — Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 1
71 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Ephrata, Week 1
69 yards — Steven Rivas, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 1
65 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
65 yards — Brycen Flinton, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 3
65 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 3
60 yards — Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
59 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
57 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
56 yards — Steele Wrigley, Octorara vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
50 yards — Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley vs. Elco, Week 3
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION
85 yards — Luke Williams from Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
80 yards — David Almodovar from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
79 yards — Steven Flinton from Carson Nash, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
75 yards — Ethan Heisey from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Township, Week 3
74 yards — Owen Pappas from Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
67 yards — Isaac Hostetter from Luke Braas, Penn Manor vs. Hempfield, Week 2
61 yards — Keegin Zink from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 3
58 yards — Rasheed Beldor from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Octorara, Week 2
53 yards — Anthony Ivey from Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
52 yards — Isaac Burks from Matthew Remash, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2
50 yards — Alex Rufe from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
50 yards — Michael Johnson from Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
285 yards — Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 2
255 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
255 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2
244 yards — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 2
200 yards — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
256 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 2
237 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
190 yards — Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1
190 yards — Matt Brown, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3
161 yards — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
3 TD — Evan Clark, Manheim Township vs. Wilson, Week 2
MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME
4 TD — Braden Bohannon, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2
4 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
4 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
3 TD — Colton Miller, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
3 TD — Mason Ober, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 1
3 TD — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
3 TD — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
3 TD — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
3 TD — Matt Brown, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
10 catches — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3
9 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
8 catches — Michael Johnson, Lebanon vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 2
8 catches — Tyler Wolfe, Northern Lebanon vs. Octorara, Week 2
7 catches — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
7 catches — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
7 catches — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
176 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
129 yards — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3
105 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
118 yards — Owen Pappas, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
107 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
107 yards — Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor vs. Hempfield, Week 2
105 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME
2 TD — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. La Salle College, Week 1
2 TD — Caleb Rising, Octorara vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1
2 TD — Carter Rohrer, Pequea Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1
2 TD — Alex Rufe, Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
2 TD — Jon Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2
2 TD — Dan Engel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
2 TD — Ian Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 3
2 TD — Keegin Zink, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 3
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Solanco, Week 3
Isaac Burks, McCaskey, catch vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2
J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2
Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor, catch vs. Wilson, Week 3
Colton Miller, Warwick, run vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
Paul Murray, Octorara, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
Carson Nash, Cocalico, run vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
Xavier Padilla, Pequea Valley, run vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 1
Bryan Pennypacker, Octorara, catch vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1
Tony Reid, Hempfield, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 3
Skyler Sattizahn, Lebanon, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 1
Mason St. Clair, Solanco, run vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Solanco, Week 2
