Roughly a half-dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League runners had notable performances in non-league cross country events over the weekend. Below is a recap of those impressive performances, followed by a look ahead to Tuesday’s final regular season league meets.

Boys:

Northern Lebanon senior Gage Krall was the runner-up in Saturday’s Gettysburg Invitational boys’ race, placing second in a time of 16:03, just six seconds back of the winner, Mifflin County junior Brayden Harris. Also placing in the top-20 were Penn Manor juniors Graham Thomas (seventh, 16:35) and Lou Lindsley (18th, 16:55). Results

Cedar Crest senior Ryan Scicchitano was the highest L-L finisher in the Lehigh Valley Paul Short Run boys ‘Brown’ race, placing 20th in a time of 15:56. Results

Girls: Cedar Crest junior Gwyneth Young was the L-L’s highest finisher in the Lehigh Valley Paul Short Run girls ‘Brown’ race, placing fifth in a time of 17:54. Results

Donegal had two runners place in the top 20 of the Gettysburg Invitational event: sophomore Hadley Shoaf (13th, 19:59) and junior Myra Naqvi (15th, 20:04). Results

Coming up: Tuesday marks the final regular season meets across the league. In the boys standings, we enter the week with Hempfield (7-0) on top of Section One, trailed closely by Cedar Crest (7-1), Hempfield (5-1) and McCaskey (7-2). In Section Two boys, Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0) and Manheim Central) are in a first-place tie.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Updated L-L League cross country standings

On the girls side, Hempfield (7-0) is atop Section One, followed close behind by Elizabethtown (7-1) and Cedar Crest (7-1). In Section Two girls, Donegal (7-0) and Manheim Central (5-0) are in a first-place tie, in front of Annville-Cleona (7-2), Lampeter-Strasburg (5-2) and Garden Spot (5-2).

Among many interesting meets slated for Tuesday, Hempfield travels to McCaskey while Donegal hosts Elco and Garden Spot, and E-town hosts Cedar Crest and Lebanon.