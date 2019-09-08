A running list of top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2019 season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

95 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

93 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. New Oxford, Week 3

84 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

76 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 3

BLOCKED PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

20 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

70 yards — Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

60 yards — Jenner Beckley, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

35 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

34 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

15 yards — Jvon Collazo, Columbia vs. Easter York, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

60 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

47 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 2

FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS

90 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

47 yards — Ben Desmarais, McCaskey vs. Red Lion, Week 1

6 yards — Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

End zone — Chris Pagano, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

End zone — Ben Mann, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

FIELD GOALS

51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Milton Hershey, Week 1

47 yards — Cade Denlinger, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

38 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3

33 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

30 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

39 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

28 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3

26 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

26 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

24 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

23 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

20 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

380 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

339 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

336 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

307 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

293 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

282 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3

276 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

274 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

221 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

213 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

211 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

208 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

194 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

194 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

159 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

152 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

9 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

8 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

8 catches — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3

7 catches — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2

7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

7 catches — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

7 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

7 catches — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

153 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

120 yards — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2

118 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

117 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

110 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

107 yards — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

103 yards — Chris Rios, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

103 yards — Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3

102 yards — Brady Gibble, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

100 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

100 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

3 — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

84 yards — Ethan Good from Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Palmyra, Week 3

83 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

79 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

76 yards — Conor Adams from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

72 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

70 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

70 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

67 yards — Tyler Lewis from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

64 yards — Caleb Schmitz from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

61 yards — Brock Boyer from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

59 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

56 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

56 yards — Kai Cipalla from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

54 yards — Chris Rios from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

54 yards — Jacob Shoemaker from Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS

79 yards — Luke Miller, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

78 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

73 yards — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

67 yards — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3

65 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

65 yards — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

63 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

61 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

61 yards — Jalen Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

56 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Northeastern York, Week 1

52 yards — Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

50 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

MOST TOUCHDOWNS PASSES IN A GAME

4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

4 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

4 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

3 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

3 — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

3 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

4 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

3 — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

3 — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3

3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Garrett Blake, Donegal, run vs. Columbia, Week 3

Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3

Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

Richard Greer, Ephrata, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

Trey Griffin, Cocalico, catch vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

Nate Hoekstra, Wilson, catch vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 2

Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon, run vs. Elco, Week 2

Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Elco, Week 3

Chris Pagano, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2

Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Donegal, Week 3

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

