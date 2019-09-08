A running list of top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2019 season …
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
95 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
93 yards — Mason St. Clair, Solanco vs. New Oxford, Week 3
84 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1
76 yards — Steven Flinton, Cocalico vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 3
BLOCKED PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
20 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
70 yards — Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
60 yards — Jenner Beckley, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
35 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
34 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
15 yards — Jvon Collazo, Columbia vs. Easter York, Week 1
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
60 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
47 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 2
FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS
90 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
47 yards — Ben Desmarais, McCaskey vs. Red Lion, Week 1
6 yards — Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
End zone — Chris Pagano, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
End zone — Ben Mann, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
FIELD GOALS
51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Milton Hershey, Week 1
47 yards — Cade Denlinger, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
38 yards — Jack Beasley, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3
33 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
30 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
39 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2
28 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2
27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1
27 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3
26 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
26 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
24 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1
23 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2
20 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
380 yards — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
339 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
336 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
307 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
293 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
282 yards — Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, Week 3
276 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
274 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
221 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2
213 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
211 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
208 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
194 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
194 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
159 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
152 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. York, Week 3
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
9 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
8 catches — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
8 catches — Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, Week 3
7 catches — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2
7 catches — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
7 catches — Troy Corson, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
7 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
7 catches — Michael Poole, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
153 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
120 yards — Ethan Good, Garden Spot vs. Warwick, Week 2
118 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
117 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
110 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
107 yards — Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
103 yards — Chris Rios, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
103 yards — Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 3
102 yards — Brady Gibble, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
100 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2
100 yards — Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME
4 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
3 — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
84 yards — Ethan Good from Jesse Martin, Garden Spot vs. Palmyra, Week 3
83 yards — Austin Stoltzfus from Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
79 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
76 yards — Conor Adams from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
72 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
70 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
70 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
67 yards — Tyler Lewis from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2
64 yards — Caleb Schmitz from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
61 yards — Brock Boyer from Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
59 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2
56 yards — Justin Gerhart from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2
56 yards — Kai Cipalla from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2
54 yards — Chris Rios from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
54 yards — Jacob Shoemaker from Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS
79 yards — Luke Miller, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
78 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
73 yards — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
67 yards — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Spring-Ford, Week 3
65 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
65 yards — Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
63 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2
61 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
61 yards — Jalen Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
56 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Northeastern York, Week 1
52 yards — Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
50 yards — Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
MOST TOUCHDOWNS PASSES IN A GAME
4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1
4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
4 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2
4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2
4 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
3 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
3 — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
3 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
3 — Connor Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. West York, Week 3
MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME
4 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
4 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2
3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1
3 — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
3 — Miracle Wratto, Ephrata vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 3
3 — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
3 — Tanner Hess, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Garrett Blake, Donegal, run vs. Columbia, Week 3
Andrew Bowers, Lebanon, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 3
Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
Richard Greer, Ephrata, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2
Trey Griffin, Cocalico, catch vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
Nate Hoekstra, Wilson, catch vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2
Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 2
Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon, run vs. Elco, Week 2
Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Elco, Week 3
Chris Pagano, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2
Ryan Redding, Columbia, catch vs. Donegal, Week 3
Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
