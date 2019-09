A running list of top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2019 season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

84 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

BLOCKED PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

20 yards — Ethan Capitano, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

70 yards — Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

35 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

34 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

15 yards — Jvon Collazo, Columbia vs. Easter York, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

60 yards — Conor Adams, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

47 yards — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 2

FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS

90 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

47 yards — Ben Desmarais, McCaskey vs. Red Lion, Week 1

6 yards — Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

End zone — Chris Pagano, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

End zone — Ben Mann, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

FIELD GOALS

51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Milton Hershey, Week 1

47 yards — Cade Denlinger, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

30 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

39 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

28 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

27 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

26 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

26 yards — Jackson Wright, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

24 yards — Dylan Smith, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 1

23 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, Week 2

20 yards — Nate Reed, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 1

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

336 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

307 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

274 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

221 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

213 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

211 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

208 yards — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

194 yards — Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

190 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

159 yards — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

9 catches — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

118 yards — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

117 yards — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

110 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

103 yards — Chris Rios, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

102 yards — Brady Gibble, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

100 yards — Ryan Redding, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 2

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 — Jake Shoemaker, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

3 — Cole Rice, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

79 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

72 yards — Cole Rice from Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

70 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

67 yards — Tyler Lewis from Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

64 yards — Caleb Schmitz from Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

59 yards — Zach Fisher from Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. New Oxford, Week 2

56 yards — Justin Gerhart, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

56 yards — Kai Cipalla, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

54 yards — Chris Rios from Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

54 yards — Jacob Shoemaker from Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS

79 yards — Luke Miller, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

78 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

65 yards — Mason Lenart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

63 yards — Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 2

61 yards — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

61 yards — Jalen Floyd, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

56 yards — Ronnie Fulton, Solanco vs. Northeastern York, Week 1

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

MOST TOUCHDOWNS PASSES IN A GAME

4 — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 1

4 — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

4 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Dover, Week 2

4 — Trent Weaver, Donegal vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

3 — Chris Danz, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

3 — Kaleb Brown, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Caden Keefer, Ephrata vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A GAME

4 — Noah Palm, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

4 — Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest vs. Hershey, Week 2

3 — Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill, Week 1

3 — Avanti Lockhart, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

3 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Chase Bressler, Northern Lebanon, run vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

Richard Greer, Ephrata, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 2

Trey Griffin, Cocalico, catch vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

Nate Hoekstra, Wilson, catch vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 2

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 2

Joseph Mejias-Rios, Lebanon, run vs. Elco, Week 2

Chris Pagano, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

