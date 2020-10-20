Fedorshak’s first three races of the 2020 campaign went as follows: fifth, second, first. She was the runner-up to Elizabethtown’s Maddie Quinn in the second race and beat McCaskey’s Arielle Breuninger in the third race. Both Quinn and Breuninger are top runners in the L-L this season. But Molchany felt something was still missing for Fedorshak.

Molchany is a 2010 Ephrata alum and former Mountaineers runner and swimmer who went on to run at Robert Morris University. In addition to being Ephrata’s cross country coach, he’s also the school’s swim coach, which explains why he lined up a Zoom call for his swimmers with swimmer Breeja Larson, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

“You should really be there,” Molchany told Fedorshak. “I think this would be good for you.”

Fedorshak took notes by hand throughout the Oct. 3 call with Larson.

“The No. 1 thing I learned from her, and I’m thankful someone put this in words for me, is that your mental muscles are just as important as your physical muscles,” Fedorshak said. “That’s something I lacked last year. If your mental muscles aren’t as strong, you already lost the race.”

Larson also told the people on the call to visualize yourself competing in an event before it happens.

“To the point where you already know what’s going to happen, all you have to do is just race it,” Fedorshak said.

Fedorshak has since won her last two races. Her best time in a race this season is 19 minutes, 21 seconds, closing in on her personal-best time of 19:04, set her freshman year.

“I think I have the most confidence I’ve ever had,” Fedorshak said. “This is the ‘Shak’ I remember.”

Still, Fedorshak knows depression isn’t something you beat and it goes away. It’s something she anticipates managing moving forward. But now she feels better equipped to do so. After all, she’s back on the grind again of juggling school, cross country, marching band and applying to colleges — she wants to study biology or biochemistry. With that can come the pressure she felt last winter.

“I know how to process all of that differently now,” she said. “I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I see expectations now as motivations instead of roadblocks.”

Molchany has seen the changes in Fedorshak firsthand.

“Oh, my gosh. She’s in control during a race now,” he said. “She looks so much more relaxed. She goes to the start line looking relaxed and happy. ... When she puts her talent and her mental game together, that creates a nightmare for anyone going against her.”