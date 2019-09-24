From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz cruised for 323 yards on 38 carries with four TD runs in the Falcons’ 34-21 win over Hempfield last Friday. Which got us thinking … who was the last L-L League back to rush for 300 yards in a game? It wasn’t all that long ago, actually. In fact, the player who did it is still active: Solanco FB Nick Yannutz rumbled for 321 yards on 22 carries with four TD runs in the Golden Mules’ Section 2 win over Garden Spot in 2017. Yannutz, now a senior, is second in the league in rushing through five games this season. There have been four 400-yard performances in L-L League history: Lancaster Catholic’s Roman Clay (442 yards vs. Dallastown in 2012; Clay is the L-L League's all-time leading rusher); Lancaster Catholic’s Nasir Weaver (410 yards vs. Lebanon in 2014); Cocalico’s Tab Musser (406 yards in 1996); and Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long (401 yards in 1996). Other recent 300-yard games: In 2011, Conestoga Valley’s Anthony Brown bolted for 329 yards against Solanco. Meanwhile, Conestoga Valley’s Kevin Kelley had a pair of 300-yard nights in 2009 — 41 carries for 300 yards with 4 TDs against Elizabethtown, and 34 carries for 335 yards with five TD gallops vs. Lebanon. And in 2008, Cocalico’s Austin Hartman had 344 yards on 23 carries with four TD gallops against Susquehanna Township in the D3-3A playoffs. Are we missing some 300-yard games between 2008 and 2017? Thinking yes. If I stumble across more, I’ll post them for sure.

BONUS NUGGET: Thanks to the good folks in Ephrata for this stat — Columbia's Matt McCleary passed for 476 yards last Friday against Annville-Cleona, and that was the third-best single-game air performance in L-L League history. Here's another 400-yard night to add to the list: Ephrata's Chip Heister passed for 423 yards against Columbia back in 1979. That's at least 10 400-plus-yard passing performances in league history that we're aware of, dating back to when the L-L League formed in 1972 ...

530 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Wilson in 2018 (11-of-21, 5 TD)

506 yards — Zakee Sailsman, Lebanon vs. Hempfield in 2017 (34-of-46, 4 TD)

476 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona in 2019 (20-of-39, 4 TD)

429 yards — Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2014 (25-of-40, 4 TD)

428 yards — Mark Pyles, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown in 2013 (21-of-33, 6 TD)

428 yards — Todd Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley in 2017 (29-of-39, 5 TD)

423 yards — Chip Heister, Ephrata vs. Columbia in 1979.

416 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Dover in 2018 (15-of-22, 6 TD)

415 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal in 2018 (18-of-25, 4 TD)

415 yards — Tanner Schwilk, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2017 (34-of-43 5 TD)

2. Manheim Central’s Colby Wagner hauled in 16 catches for 232 yards in the Barons’ 54-6 triumph over Elizabethtown last Friday. I’ve now come across two other L-L League receivers who tallied 16 receptions in a game, and they’re both from Conestoga Valley: In 1984, Eric Espenshade had 16 catches for 245 yards against Warwick. And in 2017, Tyre Stead had 16 grabs for 205 yards vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. My eyes and ears are open for more single-game receiving numbers.

3. Some L-L League departmental leaders through Week 5 …

PASSING YARDS: Joey McCracken, Warwick — 1,326 yards

TOUCHDOWN PASSES: Joey McCracken, Warwick — 18 TD

MOST PASS COMPLETIONS: Matt McCleary, Columbia — 93

MOST PASS ATTEMPTS: Matt McCleary, Columbia — 165

MOST RUSHING YARDS: Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest — 812 yards

MOST RUSHING ATTEMPTS: Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest — 132 carries

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS: Bryan McKim, L-S — 11 TD

MOST RECEPTIONS: Ryan Redding, Columbia — 37 catches

MOST RECEIVING YARDS: Ryan Redding, Columbia — 570 yards

MOST TOUCHDOWN CATCHES: Conor Adams, Warwick; Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 7 TD receptions apiece

