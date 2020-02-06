NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

Tom Herr, second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, watches the flight of the ball as he slams a single run home run, Oct. 12, 1985, in the second inning of the third game of the National League championship series in St. Louis. (AP Photo)

 Anonymous

Lancaster County native Tom Herr is one the nominees for the St. Louis Cardinals 2020 Hall of Fame. Herr was a member of three Cardinals teams that went to the World Series in the '80s, including the 1982 championship Cards.

A second baseman, Herr combined with Ozzie Smith to form one of the top double-play combinations in the game.

Here's a link to vote. The voting starts March 1 and ends April 17. Those earning enshrinement will be announced May 8 and an induction ceremony will be held Aug. 29.

Among the others on the ballot are former Phillies great Steve Carlton.

A Hempfield grad, Herr he played 13 seasons in the majors, just over nine of them with the Cardinals.

Sign up for our newsletter

A switch hitter, Herr's best season was 1985 when he hit .302 and drove in 110 runs. He was an all-star that season and finished fifth in the National League MVP voting.

Tom Herr's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Herr hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Mets Jesse Orosco during an April game in 1987.