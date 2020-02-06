Lancaster County native Tom Herr is one the nominees for the St. Louis Cardinals 2020 Hall of Fame. Herr was a member of three Cardinals teams that went to the World Series in the '80s, including the 1982 championship Cards.
A second baseman, Herr combined with Ozzie Smith to form one of the top double-play combinations in the game.
Your 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame Ballot 👇 pic.twitter.com/sDedAcHcLe— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2020
Here's a link to vote. The voting starts March 1 and ends April 17. Those earning enshrinement will be announced May 8 and an induction ceremony will be held Aug. 29.
Among the others on the ballot are former Phillies great Steve Carlton.
A Hempfield grad, Herr he played 13 seasons in the majors, just over nine of them with the Cardinals.
A switch hitter, Herr's best season was 1985 when he hit .302 and drove in 110 runs. He was an all-star that season and finished fifth in the National League MVP voting.
Tom Herr's stats via baseball-reference.com
Here's video of Herr hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Mets Jesse Orosco during an April game in 1987.