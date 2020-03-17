Tom Brady announced in two posts on his Twitter account that he will not be playing for the New England Patriots this season.

In the posts, Brady thanked the fans, coach Belichick and Pats owner Robert Kraft. He also wrote, "Although my football journey will tale place elsewhere, ..."

Here are the posts.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady played 20 seasons for the Pats. He led the team to nine Super Bowls, winning six.

Tom Brady's stats via pro-football-reference.com