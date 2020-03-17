Offseason Update-QB Carousel Football

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Nearly every one of the NFL's eight divisions has a team or teams with a quarterback quandary. With the exception of the NFC West it's easy to argue that there's a major hole behind center somewhere. Yep, after two decades of unmatched success, Tom Brady is without a contract. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

 Bill Sikes

Tom Brady announced in two posts on his Twitter account that he will not be playing for the New England Patriots this season.

In the posts, Brady thanked the fans, coach Belichick and Pats owner Robert Kraft. He also wrote, "Although my football journey will tale place elsewhere, ..."

Here are the posts.

Brady played 20 seasons for the Pats. He led the team to nine Super Bowls, winning six.

Tom Brady's stats via pro-football-reference.com