Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to several media reports.

According to nfl.com, it will be a $30 million, 1-year deal.

The 42-year-old quarterback spent two decades with the New England Patriots, but announced on social media Tuesday that he would “take his football journey elsewhere,” thanking Patriots fans for their support.

The message from the six-time Super Bowl champion read: “To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” Brady wrote. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning club built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone.

“You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherish every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for it. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady was still effective last season even though he’s regressed from his All-Pro and MVP seasons a decade ago. He threw 24 touchdown passes to eight interceptions last year as the Patriots went 12-4 before losing to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round playoffs.

Neither the Buccaneers nor Brady confirmed the news, which was first reported by ESPN.

Tampa Bay finished 7-9 last year with Jameis Winston under center. Led by Bruce Arians, a quarterback-friendly head coach, Winston threw 33 touchdowns and a league-leading 30 interceptions.

Kraft told ESPN that Brady had reached out to the Patriots last night, and he expressed gratitude for the 42-year-old quarterback, who has started 283 games under center for New England since 2001.

“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over,” Kraft said. “We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”