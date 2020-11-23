Today's sports celeb birthday -- Nov. 23

Jimmy Sheckard

Sheckard, who lived in Columbia, hit .274 in a 17-year major league career which spanned the seasons from 1897-1913. He was a member of the Chicago Cubs World Series championship teams in 1907 and 1908.

He also played for Brooklyn, Baltimore, St. Louis and Cincinnati.

Jimmy Sheckard's stats via baseball-reference.com

A left fielder, Sheckard led the National League in Triples (19) and slugging percentage (.534) in 1901. He twice led the NL in stolen bases and sacrifice bunts.

In 1911, playing for the Cubs, he led the the league in runs (121), walks (147) and on-base percentage (.434). And in in 1903, the leadoff batter's nine homers topped the NL.

Sports writer Ring Lardner once wrote that Sheckard was "the greatest ballplayer in the world," as reported by LNP columnist Jack Brubaker, author of "The Scribbler."

Sheckard died Jan. 15, 1947, three days after being injured when he was hit by a car. He is buried in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia.