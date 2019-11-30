STATE COLLEGE - On Oct. 3, 2015, an Army team that finished 2-10 played Penn State off its feet at Beaver Stadium.

The Cadets outgained the Nittany Lions, had more first downs and, if not for seven fumbles (three lost), may have won.

The second half of that game, in which Army outscored Penn State 14-10 en route to a 20-14 loss, might have been the worst half of football the Nittany Lions have played in the James Franklin Era.

Until Saturday.

It was the first half, in this case, the first half of a 27-6 defeat of Rutgers that locked up a 10-win season for the Nittany Lions and, in concert with other events, made Penn State an excellent bet to play in a very big game on New Year’s Day.

Those truths are so deceptive as to be very nearly fake news.

Rutgers’ offense came into the game ranked 129th, of 130 FBS teams, in yards per game.

The Scarlet Knights, 2-10, had lost to Maryland, the second-worst team in the Big Ten, 48-7, amid a streak of five Big Ten games in which they were outscored 207-14.

In theory, Rutgers belongs on the same field as Penn State in the same way Tiny Tim belongs on the same stage as Miles Davis.

But at halftime Saturday, Penn State was lucky to be leading, 7-3. Rutgers had outgained the Lions 243-129 - was on a pace to gain nearly 500 against a defense one thought to be among the national elite - and was clearly winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Yes, the Lions got a little better in the second half. Penn State ended up rushing for 252 yards, and got 100-yard ground games from QB Will Levis and RB Journey Brown.

Yes, Penn State arrives at the end of the regular season beat up. Regular starting QB Sean Clifford watched in street clothes, after apparently aggravating an injury last week at Ohio State that had been lingering

Franklin said Clifford, “Could have played, but it would have changed the way we treated him during this week.’’

Same deal, for the third straight week, for freshman RB Noah Cain. DE Yetur Gross-Matos and CB Tariq Castro-Fields missed the game, and CB John Reid was apparently hurt during the game.

“We had a lot of people on the field who hadn’t been on the field before,’’ Franklin said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

OK, but this wasn’t all, or even mostly, about injuries. Penn State has twice as many players now as it had against Army in ‘15. It has twice as many players as Rutgers has now.

You can’t even say Rutgers played like a live underdog, fast and aggressive and loose with nothing to lose.

Near the end of the first half, the Knights had a 15-play, 80-yard drive that could best be disguised as leisurely. They ran the ball six times in seven plays before even starting to work the clock and burn time-outs, and ended up missing a 35-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Down 13-3, on a fourth-and-two at the Penn State 21, Rutgers kicked a field goal. Three times, they punted on fourth-down-and-short with reasonable field position.

The Knights competed, to their credit at the end of a lost season, but they didn’t seem all that fanatical about it.

So Penn State rests for a while. Franklin will probably get a contract extension, and who knows, maybe that had something to do with this. Beat-up Lions will heal.

And since Wisconsin beat Minnesota Saturday and Ohio State looked as fearsome as ever, there’s an excellent chance the Lions now go to the Rose Bowl. A New Year’s Six bowl, if not the Rose then probably the Orange, seems a lock.

Sometimes it’s hard to make sense of the news.