To understand the history that led to Penn State playing Idaho Saturday, you begin in 1994, with the forming of the Big 12 Conference.

No, seriously.

The original Big 12 consisted of the old Big Eight (Nebraska, Oklahoma, etc.) and Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor from the dissolved Southwest Conference.

From 2010-13, Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten, Colorado left for the Pac 12, and Missouri and A&M bolted to the SEC.

The Big 12 added West Virginia and TCU, but still had just 10 teams. An NCAA rule prohibited conferences from the cash grab of a nationally-televised conference championship game unless they had at least 12 members and a divisional structure.

Also, the Big 12 had no one invited to the first edition of the College Football Playoff. Conference officials believed the league’s nine-game round-robin, no-division format would likely hurt it every year, in the eyes of the CFP committee.

So it petitioned the NCAA to change the 12-team minimum, which it did, in 2016.

(We’re getting to Penn State-Idaho. Honest.)

Meanwhile, Idaho was playing Division 1-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) football in the Western Athletic Conference. The WAC dropped football in 2012.

This was college sports’ wild, speed-dating period in terms of conference alignments, and no league was more promiscuous than the Sun Belt, into which your odd Middle Tennessee, Troy, Florida International, Utah State, Western Kentucky, and many others popped in and out regularly during the early 2010s.

Idaho played FBS football as an independent in 2013, then joined the Sun Belt as a football-only member. At that point the Sun Belt was a 12-team FBS football league including Idaho, New Mexico State and 10 schools actually located in the, uh, Sun Belt.

Remember the NCAA allowing the Big 12s request for 10-team leagues to play conference championship games? That happened in 2016, at which point the Sun Belt cut loose geographic outliers New Mexico State and Idaho.

Soon after that, Idaho announced that, void of realistic options for remaining in the big leagues, it was dropping to FCS and joining the Big Sky Conference. Angry donors stopped writing checks, and the Vandals quickly became what you saw at Beaver Stadium Saturday.

But in 2013, Idaho hired Paul Petrino, Bobby’s brother, their current coach. The Vandals went from 1-10 in 2014 to 4-8 in ‘15 and won their last five games of the ‘16 season, including a defeat of a pretty good Colorado State team, 61-50, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Penn State scheduled Idaho in 2015, while they were still FBS and on the rise. Idaho might still me on the rise, if the Sun Belt hadn’t cut the floor out from under it.

No, this doesn’t justify Penn State scheduling Idaho. Honestly, I don’t understand why games have to be scheduled four years in advance, and I don’t know how it makes even financial sense to pay an opponent $1.4 million to show up.

But it must make sense, because they all do it. New Mexico State soon goes to Alabama. Tennessee-Martin goes to Florida. Murray State goes to Georgia. Charlotte goes to Clemson.

For a time Saturday, it looked like Florida International would have to take their beating (down 28-0 after a quarter) from Ohio State and then stay in Columbus to wait out Hurricane Dorian.

Another treasured piece of the student-athletic experience.

It’s so tiresome, all this angst and snark wasted on the least important, least interesting games of every college football season. It will only change when the people in the RVs stop showing up, when the 104,527 at Beaver Stadium Saturday shrinks to half that.

Don’t hold your breath. Unfortunately, on Saturday, tailgate-adjacent is all Idaho had to be.