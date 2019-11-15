From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion on keys to his Pioneers’ success against Bishop McDevitt in the D3-4A semifinals on Friday in Harrisburg — “We need to get off the ball up front on both sides of the ball. I think that defines our great moments … and our not-so-great moments. Defensively, I think we matchup with them. But we’ll have to win a low-scoring kind of a football game because their defense is really solid. I think we can do what we do offensively, and we shouldn’t have to do anything fancy. But the one thing we’ll have to do is throw the ball as well as run the ball. We’ve done a nice job running the ball, but we’ll have to be a lot more 50/50 run/pass because their defense is so good.”

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Speaking of McDevitt’s defense, the Crusaders have been air-tight on that side of the ball. McD is allowing just 133.7 yards and 10.4 points per game, and they are yielding a scant 2.6 yards per carry on rush attempts — hence Manion’s hope to go up top — and have some success via the air route — a little more. But here’s the rub: McD’s D is holding opposing quarterbacks to — gulp — just 30-percent completions, and they have 20 takeaways — 10 picks and 10 fumble recoveries. McDevitt’s three defensive ringleaders to watch: LB Devyn Clair (117 tackles, 20.5 for losses), D-end Julian Bakos (77 tackles, 21.5 for losses, 6 sacks, 16 QB hurries) and DB Ben Marsico (32 tackles, 4 INT, 5 pass breakups); Marsico had a pick-6 TD return last week vs. Susquehanna Township from his safety spot. Two terrific defenses will be on display; L-S is giving up just 236 yards a game, with 27 takeaways, 20 sacks and 64 QB hurries. So this could be a grudge-match, defensive-battle kind of a game, especially with the weather forecast for temps in the high 20s when the sun goes down Friday night.

3. During Cocalico’s 5-game winning streak, the Eagles are averaging a sizzling 47.4 points per game. Cocalico has scored at least 41 points in all five of those games, including back-to-back 54-point blitzkriegs in wins over Conestoga Valley and Garden Spot. That puts Warwick’s defense in the spotlight on Friday, when the Warriors visit Denver for a D3-5A semifinal skirmish vs. the Eagles. During its 4-game winning streak, Warwick is allowing 17.3 points per game, but the Warriors held Conestoga Valley to 6 points in a Week 9 victory and Mechanicsburg to 6 points in the D3-5A opener. As mentioned earlier in the week, there are so many fascinating matchups for Eagles vs. Warriors, because of their contrasting styles, and the fact that these two teams just don’t play against each other; this will be their first meeting since 1978. Nothing would surprise us Friday night.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage