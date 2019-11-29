From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

It’s Game Day … Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson in Class 4A in Hollidaysburg at 1 p.m., and Cocalico vs. Cheltenham in Class 5A in Hersheypark Stadium at 6 p.m. Two L-L League teams. Two PIAA semifinal-round showdowns. One ticket to the state championship game up for grabs per classification. The time is now. Here’s one last preview post, gearing you up for those games:

1. If Cocalico is going to do what it does best — beat you up in the trenches and run the ball at will — then the Eagles’ offensive line must take care of business up front against Cheltenham. So keep an eye on this group: LT Ryan Brubaker (6-5, 240, sophomore), LG Brock Gingrich (6-3, 280, senior), C Jared Stauffer (6-2, 215, sophomore), RG Austin Sauder (5-9, 215, senior), RT Ben Bearinger (5-11, 180, junior) and tight ends Trey Griffin (6-3, 250, senior) and Shawn Fester (6-4, 200, senior). That unit has helped Cocalico amass 3,830 rushing yards, with 294 ground yards a game, 7.1 yards per rush, and 376 total yards and 39 points a game. Yes, QB Noah Palm and durable backs like Ronald Zahm, Steven Flinton, Austin Vang and Cody Shay all have fancy stats. But those guys don’t do what they do without Brubaker, Gingrich, Stauffer, Sauder, Bearinger, Griffin and Fester up front.

“(O-line) coach Mark Stauffer has done a wonderful job with that group,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “That group is just so much better than at the beginning of the year. And that group has played together all year. Knock on wood … no injuries or dinks, this or that. They’ve played together 99 percent of the varsity snaps together, and that’s been big for us.”

QUOTABLE: Cocalico sophomore RB-LB Austin Vang — "(Cocalico QB-DB) Noah Palm is truly amazing. He's a pure athlete. He has the speed, he has the size, and he hits you so hard. It's an honor to be able to play with him, and all the other guys on this team. We've all put in so much time, lifting weights, running, and building team chemistry together. It's really strengthened our bond as a team."

QUOTABLE: Vang — "Our senior class isn't very big (eight players), but it's a talented class. To watch them lead us into the playoffs was really amazing. And then to win the district championship, on our home turf, in their last game in Eagle Stadium ... that felt so good to send them off the right way."

2. Conversely, L-S will need a mighty effort along the O-line against Thomas Jefferson’s menacing defensive attack, which is holding teams to a paltry 4.3 points a game, with six shutout victories. The Pioneers’ offensive front includes C Ashton Spahr (5-11, 210, junior), RG Michael Del Grande (6-1, 215, senior), LG Jake Scranton (6-1, 250, junior), RT Nick Del Grande (6-4, 210, sophomore), LT Zac Shelley (6-1, 260, junior) and TE Beau Heyser (6-1, 210, sophomore). Just one senior in that group, by the way, if you’re already looking ahead to 2020. L-S’s O-line has helped the Pioneers gouge out 3,230 rushing yards, 371 total yards and 35 points a game. Spahr, Scranton, Shelley, Heyser and the Del Grande boys have to keep TJ’s blitzers away from QB Conner Nolt, and make holes for 1,200-yard back Bryan McKim, so L-S can chew up some clock.

“We have to keep our offense on the field,” L-S coach John Manion said. “And we have to make (TJ) earn every inch. If there is something we can hang our hats on, it’s that we play good rush defense. We get hats on the ball.”

L-S’s D is allowing 242 yards and 16 points a game, and the Pioneers have yielded just 145 rushing yards against per game, with 32 takeaways.

3. A trio of all-state caliber safeties will be roaming the secondary when Cocalico clashes with Cheltenham. The Eagles’ shoulder-lowering, dynamic duo of Noah Palm (96 tackles, 12 for losses, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 4 INT, 5 pass breakups, 3 defensive TDs) and Ronald Zahm (79 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT, 5 pass breakups) and Panthers’ free safety T.J. Harris (67 tackles, 9 INT) can all drop back into coverage and, more importantly, cheat up and help out in the run-stuffing department off the edge. Ask anyone in District 3: Palm and Zahm have been a nightmare since the first week of August. And with nine picks, Harris is enjoying a special season in the back for Cheltenham. Palm, Zahm, Harris: You should hear their names a lot on Friday evening.

