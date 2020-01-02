Nearly four weeks have passed since the most recent round of chemotherapy for Ryan Smith in his ongoing battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Nausea, a common side effect of the drugs, still persists.

“It’s been a rough few weeks,” Smith said by phone earlier this week. “It’s kind of fighting that (nausea) and just trying to get stronger with physical therapy.”

To distract from the discomfort while recovering back home, the Lampeter-Strasburg High School alum has been watching the East Stroudsburg University men’s basketball games online.

“The last two games they looked really good,” Smith said.

If it wasn’t for cancer, the 2018-19 PSAC East Freshman of the Year would be enjoying his sophomore season on the hardwood alongside his ESU teammates, with Smith’s 6-foot, 10-inch frame likely dominating the boards and keeping opponents from attacking the rim as often.

“I try not to think of things that way,” Smith said. “I just like encouraging other people.”

It’s why he’ll often text his teammates after games.

“Just trying to help their skills and improve the team,” Smith said.

ESU (3-2 PSAC, 7-3 overall) will be playing nearby this Monday when the Warriors make the trip to Millersville University (5-6, 2-3) for a PSAC contest that tips off at 7:30 p.m.

To support Smith in his fight, Millersville will be donating all ticket sales from the game to the Smith family.

“We are working with East Stroudsburg because they already have a fund set up for that purpose,” Millersville University sports information director Ethan Hulsey said.

Red wristbands inscribed with the hashtag “#WarriorStrong” will also be sold at the game - the same wristbands the ESU players are wearing this season. Donations will also be accepted. Additionally, free tickets will be provided to any high school, middle school, or youth basketball teams that attend.

“Ryan’s fight hit home for a lot of us,” Millersville University athletic director Miles Gallagher said. “He’s local and also plays for ESU, who is a member of the PSAC. Our goal is to help support and bring awareness through our game against ESU. We collaborated with East Stroudsburg University to make this happen and hope this helps their continued efforts to raise money and bring awareness to support Ryan and his family.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While the cancer is technically in remission, Smith is now trying to get his body healthy enough for what he hopes to be one last round of chemotherapy later this month, followed by a potential stem cell transplant in February. Smith’s team of doctors hope those are the final steps needed to keep the cancer from returning.

Meanwhile, Smith’s muscles are still depleted. And he continues to deal with neuropathy on the bottoms of his feet. Both are a result of a serious illness that nearly took his life while in intensive care for several weeks at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in late 2019.

“He still has a long road ahead of him,” said Ryan Smith’s mom, Kim.

As to whether or not Smith is able to attend Monday’s game at Millersville in order to see ESU play in person depends on the results of the bloodwork Smith had done Thursday.

“His blood counts are all so low,” Kim Smith said. “He has to be vigilant about washing his hands, trying not to be around large crowds. He’ll have blood counts taken on Thursday and then we’ll decide what he’s doing. Of course he wants to go.”

You can continue to follow Smith's journey on the family's Caringbridge.org blog by clicking here.