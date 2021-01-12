Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball matchup between Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown is one that has been years in the making for the coaches involved.

Among them is new CV skipper Jim Shipper and Buckskins’ fourth-year assistant coach Peter Harding on one side, and new E-town boss Lee Eckert and Bears’ first-year assistants Matt Lapkowicz and Josh Eden on the other side.

All have ties dating back to their days at Elizabethtown College. Eckert was a Blue Jays’ senior in the 2014-15 season when he played alongside sophomores Harding, Eden and Lapkowicz. After Eckert graduated, Shipper joined the E-town staff, serving as a Blue Jays’ assistant coach in what was the final two college seasons for Harding, Eden and Lapkowicz.

The trio of Harding, Eden and Lapkowicz also lived together in their senior seasons at E-town.

“I’m looking forward to (Thursday),” Lapkowicz said. “I’ve had this game circled on my calendar for a long time.”

Lapkowicz is the Bears’ junior varsity coach. He’ll be squaring off with Harding, the Bucks’ JV coach.

“I’m sure there will be a friendly wager,” Lapkowicz said.

Harding doesn’t quite have the same sentiment. He’s old school in the sense of treating an opponent as just that.

“I’m going to hate it at first,” Harding said. “I’m trying to beat you. I don’t want to talk to you before the game. I’ll talk to you after. ...Once the game is started, I’m sure it will be fun.”

Eckert, a Hempfield alum, never got the chance to play for Shipper at E-town College. But Shipper, 49, has been at this coaching thing for awhile, now in his 18th year coaching basketball, his 12th as a head coach. And when you’re in the game that long, you tend to know a lot of people within the basketball world. It’s why, without going into detail, Eckert said Shipper was there for him at his lowest points.

“I’ll say this, my senior year, coach Shipper helped me out,” Eckert said. “He’s the nicest guy in the world. One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

All the coaches named above and what they learned in their days at E-town College has carried over to the prep hardwood, mostly in the form of the flex offense made popular by Bob Schlosser, the legendary Blue Jays’ coach who retired in 2017 after 27 seasons.

“At the college level I learned so much more from Schlosser,” Shipper said. “More breakdown drills within the offense. For instance, rather than getting up and down the floor and playing 5-on-5 at practice, the breakdown drills were like 3-on-3, concentrating on different parts of the offense and defense.”

“We don’t run (the flex) how coach Schlosser knows it,” Eckert said. “But the coaches all know it. The kids all know it. That’s the Rocky influence, too.”

Rocky Parise was the starting point guard for Schlosser’s 2002 E-town College team that won 29 games and reached the NCAA Division III national championship game. Parise served as the E-town Bears varsity head coach the previous four seasons, with Eckert as one of his assistants.

It’s worth noting here that Harding, the Bucks’ JV coach, has known about the flex offense since his high school days at Blue Mountain, where his coach was Dustin Werdt, who had served as Parise’s backup on the 2001 E-town College team.

The connections seem endless. They’ll culminate this Thursday when CV travels to E-town.

“Those years in college are the closest you get to people in life,” Eckert said. “It’s cool all these years later we’re together again.”

Thursday’s JV game begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 8 p.m. Both games will be livestreamed on the E-town athletics Youtube page.

