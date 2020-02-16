This Space is, to generalize broadly, in favor of experimentation and reform. It is also opposed to the stupid and vapid, which in these times amounts to a full-time job.

Several tweaks, or proposed tweaks, to the rules or structure of American team sports have been in the news of late. They range from silly to brilliant. A review:

Major league baseball’s new playoff format: In this proposal, which could be reality by 2022, there would be 14, instead of the current 12, playoff teams.

That’s almost all you need to know.

The team with the best record in each league would advance to the Division Series. The two other division winners and the wild card with the next-best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round against the other three wild cards.

The division winner with the second- and third-best records in each league would get to pick, in order of record, their wild-card round opponent. The last two wild cards would play each other.

Integrity of the game grade: F. Appeal-to-the-masses grade: C. Likelihood of unintended consequences of a scale to 10: Nine.

Analysis: At baseball’s essence is a loaded truth: You play it every day.

No qualitative difference between big-league teams is possible without a large sample size; even a best-of-seven series isn’t nearly big enough, and a best-of-three series is analogous to making PGA Tour events three holes long.

Playoff bloat has long since put the pennant race - the best thing about a baseball season - on life support. This proposal would pull the plug.

It would make winning the World Series less accomplishment and more dice-roll, and in time make that obvious to even the casual fan.

The XFL’s kickoff: Research indicates kickoffs are among football’s most dangerous plays. The NFL and NCAA have responded with changes that discourage kickoff returns.

The XFL alternative: The kickoff is from the 30-yard line, and must land in bounds, between the opposing 20 yard-line and the end zone. An out-of-bounds or too-short kick places the ball at the kicking team’s 45. A kick into the end zone goes to the kicking team’s 35.

Integrity of the game: B. Appeal to the masses: B-plus. Unintended consequences: 5.

Analysis: This encourages kickoff returns while eliminating the 30-yard run-up to collisions that make them unsafe. It makes the kickoff more like a conventional football play, where the offense and defense engages in close quarters. Kind of brilliant.

Not much of a trial to this point. There’s a nagging feeling that a flaw that will reveal itself over time.

The Elam Ending: The worst thing about basketball is the period of intentional fouling and parading to the foul line that concludes too many games.

Traditional remedies have focused on making the strategy work less well, even though the strategy virtually never works anyway.

Enter the Elam Ending, from a creative-thinking Ball State University professor named Nick Elam whom I wrote about in the summer of 2018.

Elam’s idea: At the first stoppage under the three-minute mark in the NBA and four-minute mark in college games, the clock is turned off for good.

Seven points are added to the leading team’s score. That number is the “target score.’’ The game is resumed. First team to the target score wins.

It’s been tried in pro tournaments, to rave reviews. A version of it was used in Sunday’s NBA all-star game.

Integrity of the game: A. Appeal to the masses: B-plus. Unintended consequences: 2.

Analysis: The EE identifies the worst thing about a sport, utterly eliminates it, simplifies the game and adds to its drama. Some may see it as overly contrived, but the truth is the problem it solves is a bigger contrivance.

Kind of a miracle.