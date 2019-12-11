The L-L League girls' basketball season is off to a flying start, with several undefeated teams still on the board after the first week of games.

Four local teams won tip-off tournaments last weekend, and league play begins in full force on Friday.

FYI: Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser is also on the 800-point list, and she's closing in on 1,000 for her career.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat everything L-L League girls hoops, including some section predictions, milestone updates, and some key games on the horizon.

