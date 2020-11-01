By the time you read this, all the pure football takes on Ohio State’s 38-25 defeat of Penn State will surely have been taken.

(Wait, here’s one: If I had the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, I’d take Justin Fields.)

I’m assuming, further, that you hate it when sportswriters overdo amateur psychology, overread body language and tone of voice, and overrate the importance of anything that happens in press conferences.

I hate it too. I’m about to do it anyway.

Penn State’s first big punch of the James Franklin Era was in 2014, when the Nittany Lions took Ohio State to double overtime.

Franklin began his postgame press conference, as always, by thanking everyone for coming. Then, for a long, quiet moment, he fought back tears.

What he had told his team minutes before, he said, “starts with ‘I love you’ and ends with ‘I love you,’ ’’

Then, a vow: “We’ll get where we want to go. We’ll get where the fans want us to go. We’ll go where everyone needs us to go.’’

Penn State got better, the gut-punch losses became rarer but bigger, and Franklin’s postgame’s jeremiads more memorable. After the Michigan State weather-delay fiasco in 2017:

“Turn off your phone,’’ he said, almost yelling, and punctuating with hard chops of his finger on the surface in front of him.

“Turn off the Internet. Don’t buy newspapers. … Turn off ESPN. Turn off the Big Ten Network, … you get into the submarine and you shut everything else out.’’

After a second straight one-point loss to the Buckeyes in 2018, Franklin drew the now-famous distinction between great (which Penn State was) and elite (which Penn State wasn’t).

“We will no longer be comfortable being great,’’ he said. “If you thought I was a psychopath before, you have no idea.’’

Franklin has since determined that such drama, in the immediate, heated aftermath of losses, doesn’t do anyone any good.

So it was that after his team’s 38-25 loss to Ohio State Saturday, Franklin was quiet and businesslike and remote - literally remote, via Zoom, from the field-level interview room to the press box.

Also, I thought, tired. And a little sad.

COVID-19 has separated him from his family. They are not in State College, so as to mitigate his daughter’s sickle-cell disease in a pandemic.

The virus has, necessarily, turned him into a scold about health and safety precautions. It has forced compromise into every part of his program, every minute of his day.

This was supposed to be one of his best teams. Now it’s 0-2, with two more months of grinding and winter closing in and a bunch of cold, lonely, socially-distant game atmospheres to look forward to.

It is unlikely that his next couple rosters will have the combination of talent and experience this one does.

There’s the Micah Parsons thing, and the Journey Brown thing.

The belief that his team is dragged down by his inability to manage games has taken root, and will be hard to shake.

The great-to-elite project, especially given the growing Ohio State hurdle, is starting to feel Sisyphean.

This should go without saying, but the point here is not to elicit sympathy for a $6 million-a-year football coach. It’s that the job requires off-the-charts work ethic and commitment and enthusiasm and attention to detail. If I was Franklin, I’d be struggling to get all that from myself right now.

Penn State football is treading water at best. Does the coach still back-handspring out of bed every morning?