With another season of L-L League girls’ basketball set to tip-off on Friday, here are five things to watch in the coming months, as the campaign unfolds:

LAKJ FOR CRUSADERS

That’s life after Kiki Jefferson for Lancaster Catholic. And heck, for the league and District Three as a whole.

Jefferson completely dominated this area the last four seasons, piling up 2,510 career points, second-most in L-L League history. She departed for James Madison University — where she’s already getting major minutes as a freshman — as a four-time league all-star, two-time section MVP, and back-to-back Pennsylvania Player of the Year winner.

Nobody will miss game-planning and especially guarding Jefferson, but needless to say, the Crusaders sure will miss her. All good things must come to an end, so LAKJ for Catholic starts ... now.

WELCOME BACK

Two 1,000-point scorers return to their teams: Kiera Baughman (1,256) for Donegal and Zara Zerman (1,042) for Northern Lebanon. Baughman, ticketed for IUP, and Zerman, headed to Kutztown, are also candidates to become their program’s all-time leading scorers before this season is up.

MILESTONE ALERT

Several other L-L League players are closing in fast on the 1,000-point plateau. That list includes:

Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan (950), Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong (876), Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser (816), Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson (760), Lancaster Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland (774) and Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill (640).

Meanwhile, Columbia skipper Karl Kreiser needs five victories for 200 in his Crimson Tide coaching career.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

It’s always fun to see which newcomers make a big splash in their debut seasons, and here are a pair of L-L League ninth-graders to definitely keep an eye on as the season gets going:

Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin and Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, from all indications, have bright futures ahead of them. Remember their names, won't you.

PREDICTIONS

Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite are out to defend their section championships, and the Crusaders have won the last two league crowns in a row.

So who will win it all this winter?

The ball hasn’t gone up yet, but we’ll go ahead and put bull’s-eyes on Cedar Crest in Section One, E-town in Section Two, Lampeter-Strasburg in Section Three, Lancaster Catholic in Section Four, and Pequea Valley in Section Five.

Despite the loss of Jefferson — and those 2,500-plus points, plus her will, desire and sheer determination to help the Crusaders win — there is still plenty to like at Lancaster Catholic, as the Crusaders are set to return a slew of talent for a team that is 62-1 in its last 63 games. Catholic will go for its third league and third D3-4A championships in a row this season.

Lancaster Country Day, in 1A, and Linden Hall, in 2A, will also be out to defend District Three titles from last February.

