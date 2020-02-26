Three weeks after opening the postseason at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships, local swimmers will step back up to the blocks this weekend.

The District Three championships get underway Friday at Cumberland Valley High school with locals having claimed 227 entries across all 11 events at the two-day competition.

The Class 2A boys open the meet with the 200 medley relay Friday at noon, followed by the 2A girls, the Class 3A boys and the 3A girls. Saturday’s sessions begin with the 2A boys 100 freestyle at 10 a.m.

With district gold — and a berth at the PIAA Championships in two weeks — on the line, here are five things to watch in Mechanicsburg.

Leading Class 2A

L-L swimmers have earned seven No. 1 seeds at districts. While Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith claimed the top spot in the Class 3A 100 breaststroke with a seed time of 56.63, the other six all came in Class 2A.

Cocalico’s Zach Sherk and Donegal’s Jake Houck each earned the top seed in two events, with Sherk clocking in at 21.19 in the 50 freestyle and 56.72 in the 100 breaststroke and Houck posting seed times of 49.95 in the 100 butterfly and 45.42 in the 100 freestyle.

Donegal’s Ethan Shonk is No. 1 in the 200 freestyle (1:46.50), while teammate Claire O’Neill leads the 200 IM (2:07.34).

The 100 butterfly

The L-L League swept the 100 fly last year, and three of those swimmers are back to defend their titles.

Manheim Township’s Gabby Stramara (57.00) and Donegal’s Jordynn Park (57.22) sit second in the Class 3A and 2A heats, respectively, while Houck enters the 2A boys competition already more than a second faster than his winning time from last season.

District seedings: Boys | Girls

Record-breakers

At the league championships, both Smith and Sherk bested the L-L record with personal-best times in the breaststroke. Now, they’re both within reach of district records.

League champion Smith sits a half-second off the 26-year-old 3A mark, while Sherk’s seed time already has him 1.19 seconds under the 2A record, set three years ago.

Houck is also within range of two 10-year-old district marks, sitting 0.38 seconds off the pace set in the fly and 1.07 seconds behind Nolan’s time in the 100 freestyle.

District swimmers enter the weekend within a second of four other record times.

Barons are back

Manheim Central missed districts last year, but returns to the postseason with five entries at Cumberland Valley.

Maxwell Gehman holds the fourth seed in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 22.16, which would have won him bronze last year. The senior also holds the eighth seed in the 100 freestyle, while the Barons are seeded 15th in the 200 freestyle relay. Olivia Faulhaber will swim as the 18th seed in the 100 freestyle and the 20th seed in the 50 freestyle.

The league champions

After winning league and section titles, Manheim Township earned 43 combined spots at districts — including 25 entries for the boys, who finished fourth overall last year.

Jackson Prevost won L-L gold with a time of 1:43.77 in the 200 freestyle, putting him just 0.06 seconds out of the fourth seed, and sits 11th in the 100 freestyle behind Ephrata’s Thomas McGillan at No. 8.

Liz Perot leads the Township girls. Her L-L gold in the 500 freestyle (5:09.60) seeds her third in that event. She also has the 10th seed in the 200 freestyle, behind Garden Spot’s Ashley Parry and Solanco’s Addie Scott.