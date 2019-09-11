When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Holly Rowe sideline).

2018 records: Penn State 2-0, beat Buffalo 45-13 last week. Pitt 1-1, beat Ohio 20-10 last week.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 52-43-4 and won the last meeting, 51-6 Sept. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Coach: Pat Narduzzi, fifth year, (29-25).

Pitt’s best player: Let’s go with a tag team - the Panthers feature one of the best pairs of safeties Penn State will face in senior Damar Hamlin and R-sophomore Paris Ford.

Injury update: Happily minimal. Penn State has no apparent injuries. Pitt has two DLs, Keyshon Camp and Rashad Weaver, out for the year with knee injuries. Weaver would likely have started at DE.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 17.5-point favorite. The line has remained steady all week.

Outlook/notes: Pitt is perceived to have tread water lately, and many Penn State fans are dismissive of the program. Still, the Panthers are 20-13 in the ACC under Narduzzi, won their division of the conference last year, and have pulled off some upsets. They beat third-ranked Clemson and eventual Big Ten champ Penn State in 2016, and second-ranked Miami in 2017.

The new offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, is well-regarded, but the offense hasn’t impressed anybody through two weeks. The defense should be pretty good, and James Franklin this week correctly identified the battle between his wide receivers and Pitt’s secondary as a key to the matchup.

These teams are at different talent levels, though.

Asked about a Penn State TD that felt like rubbing it in very late in last year’s 51-6 blowout, Narduzzi said, “I coach Pitt football. I don’t coach anybody else. That’s on them. You’ve got to sleep at night.

“Just where we are right now. We’ll have another shot. It ain’t over.’’

Except that maybe last call comes Saturday.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Pitt 10.