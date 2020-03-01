A month ago in This Space, we took a stab at ranking the top high school basketball teams in the state, regardless of class.

Approximately 20 minutes after I hit send, Number One lost.

Now comes the PIAA state tournament, beginning Friday and ending March 19-21 at Hershey’s Giant Center. It could, or could not, go something like this:

AAAAAA

Last year’s champion: Kennedy Catholic (not in the field). Stars: Roman Catholic sophomores Jalen Duren (6-9) and Justice Williams; Wilson junior guard Stevie Mitchell; Butler swingman Ethan Morton, a Purdue recruit.

Outlook: As has been the pattern in this class, it’s a deep, evenly-matched field without a super team. Freakishly talented Roman Catholic is, not for the first time, the wild card.

First-rounder to watch: Coatesville-Roman Catholic 2:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara.

Final four: Methacton, Roman Catholic, Cheltenham, Central York.

Champion: Roman Catholic.

AAAAA

Last year’s champion: Moon (not in the field, although Mars made it again). Stars: Archbishop Wood junior guard Rashool Diggins; West Chester East senior center Andrew Carr (6-10, Delaware recruit).

Outlook: Wood (20-5), which made the final last year, has only high-quality losses. They seem a clear favorite, unless you believe in West Chester East, which was 3-21 four years ago. Andrew Carr was 6-0 back then, too.

The West seems a bit down in this class.

First rounder to watch: Milton Hershey-Chartiers Valley 5 p.m. Friday at CD East.

Final four: Archbishop Wood, Milton Hershey, West Chester East, Muhlenberg.

Champion: Archbishop Wood.

AAAA

Last year’s champ: Imhotep. Stars: Imhotep senior center Elijah Taylor (6-8 Notre Dame recruit); Archbishop Carroll junior forward John Camden; Montoursville coach and baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina.

Outlook: Bonner-Prendergast, from the Philly Catholic league, consistently punches up without superstars. It lost by two to Roman Catholic in the Philly Catholic league playoffs, then beat Imhotep for the District 12 4A title.

Imhotep, which has won the last three 4A titles, has struggled by its standards.

Lancaster Catholic got what appears to be a reasonable bracket (fittingly, for the District Three champ), and could play for a while.

First-rounder to watch: Hickory-New Castle 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Castle.

Final four: Bonner-Prendergast, Highlands, Allentown Central Catholic, Imhotep.

Champion: Bonner-Prendergast.

AAA

Last year’s champ: Lincoln Park. Stars: Trinity sophomore guard Chance Westry; Neumann-Goretti senior guard Hakim Byrd, and senior forward Jordan Hall.

Outlook: Neumann-Goretti isn’t invincible, but they’ve been consistently excellent against a great schedule. This class is the Saints’ to lose.

First-rounder to watch: Camp Hill-Bishop McDevitt (of District 12), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton Hershey.

Final four: Neumann-Goretti, North Catholic, Trinity, Lincoln Park.

Champion: Neumann-Goretti.

AA

Last year’s champ: Math Civics & Science. Stars: MC&S junior guard Nisine Poplar; Executive Education senior guard Amari Mills.

Outlook: MC&S is almost certainly better than last year, and beat a highly-regarded 6A, Simon Gratz, to win the Philly Public League title. Probably as clear a favorite as there is in any class, although Bishop Guilfoyle, which lost a two-point thriller in last year’s final, is back and 23-3.

First rounder to watch: Farrell-Coudersport, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sharon.

Final four: Math, Civics & Sciences, Sacred Heart, Bishop Guilfoyle, Executive Education.

Champion: MC&S.

A

Last year’s champ: Sankofa Freedom Academy. Stars: Vincentian junior forward Angelo Reeves, junior guard Alex Griggs.

Outlook: Vincentian Academy (21-4) was blown out by Sankofa in last year’s final. It has dramatically upgraded its schedule, has quality wins and losses, and seems ready for the next step.

First-rounder to watch: Shade-Nazareth Prep 5 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Final four: Vincentian, Elk County Catholic, St. John Neumann, The Christian Academy.

Champion: Vincentian.