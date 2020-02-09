Did you ever play, or watch your children play, in a youth basketball league where all the teams had the same, low-cost, generic uniform except for the colors, so that the yellow team could say it was the Lakers, the green team the Celtics, etc.?
Nike inflicted that on Duke-North Carolina Saturday.
Both teams wore the same uni, bland and awful, distinct from each other only by each school’s shade of blue and large letters on the chest, D for Blue Devils and NC for Tar Heels.
“(They are) characterized,’’ Nike said in a press release, “by the program logo and are absent of numbers, mirroring the teams' 1920 look."
So, nostalgia. That and maybe, um, diplomacy?
“These jerseys are so awful,’’ Sarah Suggs wrote on Twitter, “that they’ve somehow managed to bring Duke and Carolina fans together through a mutual hatred.’’
See, Twitter is good for something.
Honestly, there is just one explanation for this tone-deaf dumbness: Nike being Nike.
This is a company whose co-founder, chairman emeritus and figurehead Phil Knight admitted he was stunned and hurt by criticism of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley for not wanting to wear U.S. Olympic warmups because they were provided by Reebok.
According to Jordan, Knight also once said, "Michael Jordan without Nike won't mean anything." He said that in a meeting, with Jordan in the room.
This is a company whose execs say things like, "Adidas people were the Huns. I would starve to death before I'd work for Adidas."
That once wrote in its annual report that, ''We will mature in tandem with the inexorable penetration of sports into the global psyche.''
Nike illustrated its feel for that psyche with a series of ads in France during the run-up to the 1998 World Cup that included images of Aryan-looking youth marching forward for sport, and slogans like, "Young people! Soccer calls you. Join us."
Critics called the images totalitarian, and Nike pulled them. The self-important tone-deafness lingered, and manifested itself in Chapel Hill Saturday.
"Because we're connected to sports, our success is perceived as something bad,’’ Nike public relations director Liz Dolan once told the New York Times. “If a computer company in the Silicon Valley grew so quickly that profits had doubled by the year, created thousands of new high-wage jobs and delivered buckets of money to its shareholders, the public would be thrilled."
I’m trying to recall a computer company’s success that thrilled the public, but never mind.
Nike doesn’t really think those uniforms are cool, and doesn’t expect anyone to like them. It’s a goofy cult that needs to think of itself as much more than an equipment provider.
Saturday’s message was that Nike is somehow behind Duke-North Carolina, playing an indefinable (because in truth it doesn’t exist) role no one else could.
Duke and North Carolina didn’t need to buy into it - don’t expect Penn State and Ohio State to face off in identical, 1920s-inspired football unis next fall - and neither does anyone else.
“People don’t concentrate their emotional energy on products in the way fans abandon themselves to the heroes of their games,” Don Katz wrote in his book on Nike, Just Do It, and that’s a truth Knight and his corporatist cultists can’t stand.
“The products needed,’’ Katz added, “to be tethered to something more compelling and profound.”
This is why Nike is more than an everyday modern annoyance. It pretends to aspire to something compelling and profound. Having fallen miles short of that, it has become a small, (relatively) benign example of the cultish tribalism that, more than ever, drags us down.