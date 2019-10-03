Two weeks ago James Franklin was asked how he’d determine when to use kicker Jake Pinegar, the first-string kicker for normal placements, and Jordan Stout, who’d been perfect to that point on kickoffs and long-bomb field goals.

“Forty-nine and under,’’ he said, meaning Pinegar would get every field goal attempt from the 49 yard-line and in, Stout from 50 and out.

“From the beginning of camp, when we ran all the numbers, it wasn’t close,’’ he said.

This made perfect sense, but was probably also a preemptive strike. If Stout continued to be as impressive as he’d been, soon fans and media would be asking if he should be doing all the kicking.

Even if not, eventually Pinegar will miss, say, a 45-yarder. “When we ran all the numbers, it wasn’t close,’’ was a way of deflecting criticism, from Pinegar and Franklin.

College football coaches make hundreds of decisions every way. Many involve packaging and selling the decisions to the many constituencies coaches deal with: players, their families, coaching staff, support staff, media, fans, boosters, administrators, etc.

It’s interesting to watch. It must be exhausting to do.

Franklin has some challenges in this realm that are unique to Penn State.

Which brings us to the Lawnboyz, Penn State’s foursome of rotation running backs.

The nickname was given them by their position coach (eating up grass, … get it?). A couple of the RBs were seen wearing garish Lawnboyz necklaces on the sidelines during the Nittany Lions’ rout of Maryland last week.

Twitter reactions from some Nittany Nation precincts were of the “Joe Paterno must be spinning in his grave,’’ variety.

Scott Paterno, Joe’s son, tweeted, “I hate the Lawnboyz chain. It’s too Miami. I know. I am old.’’

Penn State famously has the dullest uniforms possible. The all-white road unis look like practice garb. The look is, supposedly, “iconic,’’ for a program that sells itself on no-frills austerity so hard that it only recently dropped the slogan, “Black Shoes. Basic Blues. No Names. All game.’’

Other college football brand names, like Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas, wear uniforms barely fancier than Penn State’s. But those programs, or their fan bases, don’t seem to see it as a statement of philosophy.

Franklin doesn’t get off so easy. Penn State players are supposed to act and look a certain way, because of imagery that took root long before they were born.

It’s one thing to get ejected for targeting, as star linebacker Micah Parsons did early in the Maryland game. “Targeting,’’ is soft, new-agey stuff anyway.

But then Parsons tweeted, during the game, from the locker room.

Franklin didn’t like that.

“That was addressed with our entire team,’’ he said. “But again, what did he Tweet? Something really positive about the team and "my boys are out there holding it down."

There has been quite a bit of that kind of talk from Franklin this week.

“We have a tweeting policy in general,’’ he said Tuesday. “We allow them to do the music in pregame, but I don't want them on social media in pregame and I don't want them on their phones at all at halftime.’’

Hard to imagine those words coming from JoePa’s mouth.

They came during a week when HBO’s cameras have snooped around the program, and it was announced that the Nittany Lions will wear white shoes for Saturday’s game with Purdue, and mildly alternate uniforms for their Nov. 16 game with Indiana.

Inject Franklin with truth serum, and he might admit he’d like to have a full wardrobe of wild uniforms like Oregon’s. He’s down with the Lawnboyz. The defensive linemen have a dog bone thing. There’s a disco ball in the postgame locker room.

“A little personality that may be different here, I'm good with,’’ he said.

That’s for one audience. This is for another one:

“I want to make sure that we're playing a brand of football that people can really respect,’’ he said.

“And a brand of football that our fans and our lettermen and our community can feel good about, about how our guys conduct themselves on the sideline, how they conduct themselves during the game, how they play, from a discipline standpoint, how they are in the classroom, how they are in the community. Those are the things that really, really matter.’’