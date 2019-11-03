The first rankings of the college football national championship selection committee drop Tuesday.

They come with all the provisos: There’s a month left in the season. Many if not most of the decisive games are still to be played. Each weekly ranking is a made-for-ESPN snapshot, and does not imply anything going forward.

Still, Tuesday’s announcement will be more interesting than most years’, if only because, unlike most years, the proverbial question, ‘Who’s No. 1?’ lacks a clear answer.

The AP poll has four teams receiving first-place votes and all four have at least seven votes; the coaches poll also has four, all receiving at least eight.

So who’s No. 1?

Ohio State

The case for: The Buckeyes have pretty clearly been the most impressive team for every snap of this season. They haven’t shown a weakness, and are first in the country in offensive efficiency and No. 2 in defensive efficiency.

They rank No. 1, slightly ahead of Alabama, in Bill Connelly’s S&P+ metric. They rank first in 32 of the 34 computer rankings surveyed by masseyratings.com.

The case against: Their schedule, while it ranks stronger than the other No. 1 candidates overall by many metrics, arguably lacks a signature win.

Remaining: Maryland Saturday, at Rutgers Nov. 16, Penn St. Nov. 23, at Michigan Nov. 30.

LSU

The case for: The Tigers are first in ESPN’s strength of record metric, which, “reflects the chance that an average top-25 team would achieve the same record or better,’’ against its schedule.

That’s because LSU’s three best wins, Florida, Auburn and Texas, are better than anyone else’s. Beyond that, there’s a belief, perhaps in some minds on the committee, that no strength-of-schedule metric adequately values the weekly grind of the SEC.

The case against: LSU has been spectacular offensively, but just 24th in defensive efficiency, ironic given the decades of NFL-apprentice Tiger defenses carrying neanderthal Tiger offenses.

Remaining: At Alabama Nov. 9, at Mississippi Nov. 16, Arkansas Nov. 23, Texas A&M Nov. 30.

Alabama

The case for: It’s Alabama, and has played enough like Alabama - clearly a top 3-4 team by all performance metrics.

The case against: The schedule has not included the top three teams in either division of the SEC. It has included New Mexico St., Duke and Southern Miss, and will include Western Carolina.

That’s not all it will include, of course.

Remaining: LSU Nov. 9, Western Carolina Nov. 23, at Auburn Nov. 30.

Clemson

The case for: Similar to Alabama’s, really. Since struggling with North Carolina five weeks back, the Tigers have destroyed four straight opponents.

It’s the defending national champion, and is perceived to be at least even with Bama as the country’s top program. There’s a sense that, “they’ll be there when it matters.’’

The previous paragraph should be irrelevant, but you know how that goes.

The case against: The Carolina game came down to a two-point conversion, which amounts to not much more than a coin flip. If the coin lands the other way, Clemson’s not occupying this space.

The Tigers’ strength of schedule ranks by far the lowest of any top 10 team by most metrics and won’t get a lot better before the playoff.

Remaining: At N. C. State Nov. 9, Wake Forest Nov. 16, at South Carolina Nov. 30.

Penn State? Massey’s average of the 34 computer rankings has the Lions a surprising third. Five of the 34 have them second, and only one has them as low as sixth.

Connelly’s S&P+ has them seventh. ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Lions fifth, which is where they’ll land, it says here, Tuesday night.