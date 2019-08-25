No, we’ve never done a preseason market report before. Yes, it’s true that doing it without games to go on is a departure to say the least (hence, “stock up,’’ and “stock down,’’ gather than “going,’’ up or down).

We’re doing it anyway. Because it’s fun.

Stock up - 1. QB Sean Clifford. Finally, officially, it’s time for his close-up. 2. LB Micah Parsons. Hard to imagine him not being a star. 3. C Michal Menet. Berks Countian has risen quickly from guy-who-can-play-at-this-level to leader and anchor. 4. RB Ricky Slade. After two straight blue-chip RBs go to the NFL, Slade gets his shot. 5. TE Pat Freiermuth. National recognition seems like the next step.

Stock down - 1. Penn State wide receivers. Talent is there. Might be a good “buy low,’’ investment. 2. Kickers Jake Pinegar and Rafael Checa. Had to fight all spring and summer for jobs they had as true freshmen. 3. Team captaincy. I mean, there are eight of them. 4. Big Ten East Division. The West is catching up, and might be deeper right now. 5. Big Ten’s erstwhile pride in not scheduling FCS opponents. Let’s all welcome your Idaho Vandals!