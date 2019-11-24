Now we know Penn State will not win or play for a Big Ten or national championship. But the fallout of Saturday’s 28-17 loss to Ohio State goes far beyond that. Consider:

1. The rankings. If not for Justin Fields’ relatively fluky fumble in the second quarter Saturday, Ohio State might have blown Penn State out.

But if Journey Brown catches a Will Levis pass that bounced off his hands late in the third quarter, it’s probably a 21-21 game heading to the final stanza.

So is the takeaway that the Lions were mostly dominated at Columbus, or that they fought the odds and a monstrous opponent to make it a game?

Penn State dropped four spots in the AP poll announced Sunday, from eighth to 12th, and three spots, from ninth to 12th, in the coaches’ poll.

In the ranking that matters, that of the playoff committee, the Lions were eighth last week. Of teams ranked higher, only #6 Oregon lost Saturday. The committee has seemed relatively impressed with Penn State to this point.

The Lions’ rank among, in particular, the group of Power Five two-loss teams (Oregon, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, etc.) will be the critical factor in their holiday destination.

This week’s rankings are announced Tuesday.

2. The Bowl picture. The Nittany Lions’ likeliest destinations are the Rose, Outback, Cotton or Orange, based on far too many permutations to go through here.

If you’re rooting for the Rose, root for Ohio State to make the playoff and Wisconsin to beat Minnesota Saturday and win the Big Ten West Division.

That would likely lock up Pasadena for the Nittany Lions, since the top-ranked Big Ten team not in the playoff gets the bid.

3. James Franklin’s future. For over a year, Penn State’s head coach has been connected to a coaching opening that may or may not exist at USC.

Multiple reports, included a “confirmed,’’ one by 24/7 Sports, have Franklin and Florida State in talks over the opening that definitely exists there.

Florida State makes no apparent sense. That program is five years away, even given an expert rebuild, from where Penn State is now.

USC makes apparent sense. The Trojans are 24-14 under Clay Helton since winning the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season, including 5-7 last year, with elite talent.

This year, they’re 8-4, but have won five of six and handed seventh-ranked Utah it’s only loss. Their regular season is over. If Colorado can upset Utah Saturday, USC wins the Pac-12 South Division and plays for the conference championship.

So does the fight and 2020 potential Penn State showed in Columbus Saturday make Franklin want to stay, or does the obvious talent gap between his program and the one he must get past make him want to go?

There’s a third alternative, of course. The USC stuff is just noise Franklin is using for a reworked contract and in his endless push for more money and resources for Penn State football.