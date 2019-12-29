DALLAS - As you may have noticed, Penn State passed the ball on eight of its first nine offensive snaps in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl.
The one run may have been Penn State’s best of the season, a 32-yard touchdown on which Journey Brown broke four tackles and dragged a Memphis Tiger into the end zone.
There was freak-out in Nittany Nation. It was interim offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen’s first game as a play-caller. Penn State seemed to have an edge on the line of scrimmage against the Group-of-Five Tigers, and pass-game efficiency has been an issue for the Nittany Lions through most of this season.
As more than one exasperated tweet put it: Run the #$*! Ball.
Head coach James Franklin echoed that sentiment on his headset.
“No different than I do every game, I make suggestions when I think we need to be a little more aggressive,’’ Franklin said.
“(Memphis) hadn’t really stopped the run. A few drives, I thought we got away from the run.’’
They got back to it. In a 53-39 win, Penn State ran it 53 times for 396 yards and five touchdowns. If you subtract quarterback sacks, it’s 49 rushes for 407.
“There were 3-4 calls I’d like to have back,’’ Bowen said. “Especially early in the game.’’
Even the coaches would probably admit Penn State has thrown the ball on first down way too often this year, especially low-percentage throws that left the offense “behind the sticks.’’
Against Memphis, the Lions ran on first down 29 times for 287 yards, including Brown’s 32-yard TD and another Brown 53-yard TD, which was so well-blocked that Brown was virtually untouched.
“All the running backs ran their asses off,’’ said center Michal Menet. “I thought the plan we had for Memphis was really solid, especially in the run game. Then you start to have success, you get a rhythm, and your confidence continues to build.’’
All the running backs. Penn State, famously or infamously, uses four of them. All four had their moments Saturday. Brown rolled for 202 yards in 16 carries and the pair of TDs. Freshman Noah Cain had 95 yards and a TD in 15 tries.
Ricky Slade had a 44-yard sprint, and Devyn Ford, another freshman, had a TD run.
The RBs have been a year-long debate topic. Surely, the thinking goes, one or more of them will sulk or even leave rather than live with limited work for two or three more years.
Except that Slade, the least-used and presumed least happy, said emphatically here Thursday he’s going nowhere. The second least-used, Ford, scoffed hard (and a bit profanely) Saturday at social media suggestions he should bail out.
They insist it’s all good. They call themselves the LawnBoyz. They call themselves a family.
“I think they have true love for each other,’’ running backs coach Ju’Juan Seider said in a raucous post-game locker room.
“It’s good to see it working out so well at the end of the season.’’
Which implies a tough balancing act that could get tougher in 2020, when two more highly-recruited freshmen join the group. If four is more than enough, what’s six?
“I’ll worry about that when they get here,’’ Seider said. “This has been the most rewarding year I’ve had coaching, but it’s hard. It’s hard to make this work with all these moving parts.’’
Seider admits, in particular, to be being blown away by the emergence of Brown, the least-recruited of the bunch and, in high school, as well known for track as football.
“If we’re being honest, nobody thought Journey was going to be the player he is,’’ Seider said. “And he’s the type of kid, he honestly doesn’t care if he gets one carry, as long as we win. He’s the most unselfish kid I’ve ever been around in my life.’’
By the end of the third quarter, Bowen decided to dispense with what he called, “the read tags.’’ Meaning Penn State would no longer mess with run-pass options, and with plays that force a defender to make a decision and react.
“Our offensive line was creating a dent in their line of scrimmage,’’ Bowen said. “We took the reads off, and got into some formations we hadn’t shown them yet.
“We thought we were protected with what we were in, so let’s take the read out if it. We were able to block movement, so let’s just hand the ball off and get North/South.’’
In a symbolic flourish in the final minutes, each of the four RBs got carries on consecutive plays. Bowen’s first outing as a play-caller - and probably last for a while, since a new coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) is in town - yielded 53 points.
And Bowen goes back to being a tight ends’ coach.
One of his TE’s, Pat Freiermuth, sitting alongside Bowen, had been listening.
“He did amazing,’’ he said. “He did amazing. Tyler’s the GOAT.”