About a year ago, I was asked, “Who’s the best (high school) basketball team in the state, regardless of class?”

Good question, which the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament can’t answer, given it’s six-class, enrollment-based format.

That led to the 2019 column of which this is the sequel.

2020 is murkier, especially in the West. I’ll be surprised if No. 1 and No. 2 below don’t win state titles in their classes, but, incredibly, they’re both better bets to win their state championship than their league championship.

There are probably 25 teams I could have plausibly ranked in the top five.

5. Vincentian Academy (17-3, District 7, 1A, private): Yes, it’s a reach to include a Class A team. But the Royals have five starters back from a state finalist and have won 11 straight, culminating in Saturday’s impressive defeat of Lincoln Park, last year’s 2A state champ.

Vincentian has four rotation players 6-5 or over, including 6-6 junior Angelo Reeves, first-team all state last year. The lead dog is 6-1 junior guard Alex Griggs, who had 25 against Lincoln Park.

Notable wins: 74-62 over Highland Christian (Fla.) Dec. 27; 59-46 over Lincoln Park Feb. 1.

Losses: 69-62 to Kennedy Catholic Dec. 15; 59-48 to Community School of Naples (Fla.) Dec. 28; 77-67 to North Catholic Jan. 4.

4. Cheltenham (18-2, District 1, 6A, public): The Panthers have played most of the year without injured Zahree Harrison, a St. Francis commit. Four starters average in double figures, led by elite soph Justin Moore (18 ppg), who has gotten D-1 interest.

Notable wins: 63-56 over Coatesville Dec. 30; 75-63 over Executive Education Charter (Allentown) Dec. 8.

Losses: 61-59 to Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt Dec. 28; 85-79 to Malvern Prep Jan. 13.

3. Roman Catholic (13-7, District 12, 6A, private): Roman, the state big-school champ in 2015 and ‘16, has crazy talent, including the No. 2 (6-9 Jalen Duren) and No. 18 (6-3 guard Justice Williams) ranked sophomores in the country and senior point guard Lynn Greer III, who has offers from Temple, Iowa, Florida, Marquette and Miami.

Hard to ignore seven losses, even though four of them are national class and three in the fearsome Philadelphia Catholic League

Notable wins: 56-51 over Imhotep Dec. 27; 59-52 over Methacton (District One) Dec. 14.

Losses: 69-65 to McEachern (Ga.) Dec. 8; 54-46 to Vashon (Missouri) Dec. 20; 72-52 to Wasatch (Utah) Jan. 3; 68-62 to La Lumiere (Indiana) Jan. 4; 81-75 to Bonner-Prendergast Jan. 7; 77-69 (double overtime) to Neumann-Goretti Jan. 17; 94-93 (overtime) to Archbishop Wood Jan. 19.

2. Archbishop Wood (15-4, District 12, 5A, private): Last year’s 5A state finalists returned almost everybody, including 6-1 junior guard Rashool Diggins, who has offers from DePaul, LaSalle, St. Joseph’s, etc.

The Vikings have to be a solid favorite in 5A. Their six-OT battle with nationally-ranked Paul VI, in Virginia, has to be the game of the year.

Notable wins: 65-63 over Brooklyn Collegiate Jan. 26; 75-70 over Garfield (Seattle) Dec. 20; 94-93 (overtime) over Roman Catholic Jan. 19.

Losses: 71-63 to Cornerstone (Texas) Dec. 7; 130-128 (six overtimes) to Paul IV (Virginia) Dec. 14; 89-77 to Wasatch (Utah) Dec. 19; 66-55 to Neumann-Goretti Jan. 24.

1. Neumann-Goretti (16-2, District 12, 3A, private): The Saints won eight state titles in nine years from 2010-18. They didn’t make the final last year, but are back with a vengeance.

N-G features 6-4 St. Joseph’s commit Jordan Hall and two guards who have mid-major D1 offers, 5-10 senior Hakim Byrd and 6-3 senior Hysier Miller.

Notable wins: 64-59 over Westtown Dec. 7; 54-44 over Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) Dec. 19; 67-60 over Putnam City (Okla.) Dec. 20; 79-75 (overtime) over Skyridge (Utah) Dec. 21.

Losses: 68-64 to Centennial (Calif.) Dec. 18; 66-62 to Legacy Early College (S.C.) Dec. 27.

On the bubble: One of the things that makes this season hard to figure is so many powerhouses seem just a bit off, but not off enough to quite dismiss.

Kennedy Catholic, from the Northwest corner of the state, has won four straight state titles, three in class A and one, last year, in 6A.

Kennedy has been beaten four times in the last 13 days, by 19, 18 and 13 points, and only one of those was against national-class competition.

Imhotep Charter, which won the last three state 4A titles, has six losses, and has labored mightily in its own league. Same deal for a lot of brand names - Coatesville, Abington Heights, Constitution, Reading, etc., etc. It’s not that none of those teams could find themselves and get rolling as the postseason beckons. It’s that most of them could.

Philadelphia appears even more loaded than usual. From the Catholic league alone, Bonner Prendergast (4A, 15-3), Archbishop Carroll (4A, 12-7), Bishop McDevitt (3A, 13-6) and Archbishop Ryan (5A, 13-6) are all state-ranked in their class on merit.

Among big schools in the West, 6As Fox Chapel (19-0), Erie McDowell (16-3) and Butler (15-5) have impressed. A wild card: Highlands (18-2), a 4A from Natrona Heights (northeast of Pittsburgh) that has a bunch of blowouts - including a 23-point romp over Lincoln Park, on its resume.

District Three teams that belong in the discussion: Wilson (6A, 20-1), featuring major-college recruit Stevie Wilson and fresh off a defeat of District One force Methacton Saturday, and Central York (6A, 18-3) which handed Wilson its only loss in December.

Notes and etc: Non-PIAA teams were not considered. Records were as current as I could get them as of Saturday’s games.

Hat tips to sources consulted - the work of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brad Everett and Mike White, Josh Verlin of the Philly-hoops site City of Basketball Love, and especially the intrepid Mike Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item, who compiles the weekly state rankings used by media statewide. …